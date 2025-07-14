TV Ratings (13/07/2025): All Eyes On Japan As Travel Guides Welcome New Addition

It was all eyes on Japan last night with Travel Guides ranking third overall in the ratings, and first among the non-news programs, for a total TV national reach of 2,030,000 and a national average of 1,158,000.

A fresh new face joined the mix last night. With Victoria stuck at work, Jono’s wife Danielle joined the in-laws on a family trip.

“I’ve been hearing about Jono’s travel stories for about six years now, so it’s nice to be here to experience it first-hand with everyone,” Danielle said.

Jono shared the excitement: “I’m really excited to have Danielle along for the ride”.

“It’s definitely going to be lovebirds on tour,” he added, eliciting a pain groan from his parents who joked that it must have come from their romantic guidance.

From bustling Osaka to historical Kyoto, the quartet got a taste for the country’s fantastic food, culture and all-around kookiness.