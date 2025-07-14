NewsletterTV Ratings

TV Ratings (13/07/2025): All Eyes On Japan As Travel Guides Welcome New Addition

Aimee Edwards
Aimee Edwards
1 Min Read

It was all eyes on Japan last night with Travel Guides ranking third overall in the ratings, and first among the non-news programs, for a total TV national reach of 2,030,000 and a national average of 1,158,000. 

A fresh new face joined the mix last night. With Victoria stuck at work, Jono’s wife Danielle joined the in-laws on a family trip.

“I’ve been hearing about Jono’s travel stories for about six years now, so it’s nice to be here to experience it first-hand with everyone,” Danielle said.

Jono shared the excitement: “I’m really excited to have Danielle along for the ride”.

“It’s definitely going to be lovebirds on tour,” he added, eliciting a pain groan from his parents who joked that it must have come from their romantic guidance.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jono Fren (@jonofren21)

From bustling Osaka to historical Kyoto, the quartet got a taste for the country’s fantastic food, culture and all-around kookiness.

Related posts:

  1. TV Ratings (06/07/2025): Travel Guides Hits 1.15M As San Fran’s Robots Take the Wheel
  2. TV Ratings (07/07/2025): Aussies Tune Out As Parental Guidance Tackles Consent
  3. TV Ratings (8/7/25): ‘Murder By Mushroom’ Documentary Brings Numbers For Nine
  4. TV Ratings (10/07/2025): Wimbledon May Not Have Aced The Ratings But Hijikata Is Winning Hearts
TAGGED: , ,
Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards
Follow:
Aimee Edwards is a journalist at B&T, reporting across media, advertising, and the broader cultural forces shaping both. Her reporting covers the worlds of sport, politics, and entertainment, with a particular focus on how marketing intersects with cultural influence and social impact. Aimee is also a self-published author with a passion for storytelling around mental health, DE&I, sport, and the environment. Prior to joining B&T, she worked as a media researcher, leading projects on media trends and gender representation—most notably a deep dive into the visibility of female voices in sports media. 

Latest News

Melissa Fein Unpacks Impostor Syndrome & Modern Career Challenges
Former News Corp Execs Dale Foenander & Matt Paine Launch Lamington Digital
Woolies Appoints Interim CMO As Andrew Hicks Makes The Move To M&S In The UK
James Zipeure.
Mortar AI Appoints James Zipeure Group CEO
Register Lost your password?