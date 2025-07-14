Former News Corp Execs Dale Foenander & Matt Paine Launch Lamington Digital

Lamington Digital has launched as a digital consultancy focused on helping mid-sized businesses achieve sustainable growth online.

Lamington’s founders, Dale Foenander and Matt Paine, spent the past seven years launching and scaling News Xtend, News Corp Australia’s performance marketing agency. With their experience across agency, tech and media, Foenander and Paine identified a need around providing flexible and accountable growth-focused digital solutions to mid-sized businesses.

The consultancy has been scaling with clients following its soft launch in late 2024.

“We saw client needs shifting and AI starting to shape clients’ expectations of their digital partner, the traditional agency model is no longer fit for purpose,” Foenander said.

“By launching Lamington we aim to bridge the gap between the traditional agency model and the future needs of clients by moving much further towards a fractional/consultancy led model where the services we offer aim to compliment rather than supplement what resources exist, with a focus on client owned IP, building client capability and greater accountability and transparency around fees. It provides the client with the flexibility to dial up and down support as they need and bridge capability gaps in digital,” he added.

Lamington offers a range of services, including:

Digital strategy development: crafting comprehensive, growth-oriented strategies that align with business objectives, target markets, and brand values.

Performance Media: Building and activating performance-driven marketing campaigns across search, social and programmatic channels supported by advanced analytics to optimise for the client outcome.

Search Engine Optimisation: Strategy, insights and roadmap for eCommerce, Lead Generation and marketplace businesses focused on technical SEO, content and backlink generation.

AI Advertising Technology: Curated technology stack to drive automation and optimisation to deliver efficiencies and improve performance.

Big Data Analysis & Insights: Analysis of sales and lead conversion data to unlock business insights to drive strategic decisions, improve efficiency, and boost revenue.

“In our research, we began to see that the traditional agency model was no longer fit for purpose. This has held true in all of the client conversations we’ve had since launch,” Foenander said.

“We fundamentally believe the era of opaque monthly retainers, junior and/ or offshore teams, and generic, one-size-fits-all solutions is over. The rise of AI means the generalist agency model is rapidly becoming obsolete, as clients now require deep capability and expertise. Lamington’s purpose is to precisely meet this demand, acting as a true extension of our clients’ businesses by providing that deep specialisation in performance marketing. We foster shared accountability and empower clients through education to achieve sustained success on their terms,” Paine added.

“Without a legacy operating model in place, we’ve had the luxury of building Lamington from the ground up with AI at the core. We utilise AI in every part of our business,” said Paine.

For client campaigns specifically, Lamington utilises curated AI advertising and creative technology to activate high-velocity social campaigns to test, iterate, and optimise towards campaign goals.

“We’re able to scale into new regions and platforms in quick succession. The time saved on manually building campaigns and ad creatives is reinvested into high-value campaign analysis and deeper strategy work, which supports our primary goal, to help our clients grow,” Paine added.

“We see the role of a marketing partner as helping clients deeply understand their audience, and then finding the smartest ways to reach and engage them across channels and emerging AI platforms. It’s about delivering standout results while reducing manual effort. That principle is core to how we operate,” said Foenander.

Lamington Digital partners with great Australian businesses.