TV Ratings (06/05/2024): The Farmer Is Back And He Wants A Wife

It was a good night for lovers of farming and love last night as all-new Farmer Wants a Wife hit the screens.

The show was welcomed back with open arms and open eyes by the Aussie viewing public, picking up a total TV national reach of 2,260,000.

Seven News was the show with the highest reach overall with a total TV national reach of 2,260,000.

Meanwhile, Nine’s Lego Masters Australia vs rest of the world had a total TV national reach of 1,972,000.

Sunday afternoon NRL Live on Nine had a total TV viewership of 1,238,000 and Network 10’s MasterChef had a total TV viewership of 1,228,000.

More TV Ratings: