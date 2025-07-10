WPP Feels The Pinch Of Poor New Biz Performance

WPP has issued a trading update that will make grim reading for its investors.

Blaming a challenging economic backdrop, the holding company said it expects like-for-like revenue less pass-through costs to decline by 4.2 per cent to -4.5 per cent, with a decline of 5.5 per cent to -6.0 per cent in Q2.

It added that that this decline in revenue, when coupled with severance costs from the streamlining of WPP Media (which are significant in the US but B&T understands to be markedly lower in Australia) will put its operating profit in the range of £400m to £425 million (AU$831 to AU$883 million).

Its operating profit in the first half of last year was £646 million (AU$1.34 billion at today’s exchange rate).

“Since the start of the year, we have faced a challenging trading environment with macro pressures intensifying and lower net new business. While we expected the second quarter to be similar to the first quarter, performance in June was worse than anticipated and we expect this pattern of trading in the first half to continue into the second half,” said outgoing CEO Mark Read.

“As a result, we are updating our guidance for the full year and reducing our expectations on LFL revenue less pass-through costs growth to -3 per cent to -5 per cent (from flat to -2 per cent) with a year-on-year decline in headline operating profit margin of 50 to 175 bps (vs. around flat previously).

“Our focus remains on ensuring the right balance between investing in the business for the long-term and continuing to reduce structural costs, while taking appropriate actions to respond to the current trading environment.”

WPP has had a tough year losing the significant Coca-Cola media account in the US. It did, however, win creative company of the year in Cannes. There’s no word on who will replace Read as CEO but WPP Media (formerly GroupM) global boss Brian Lesser is the favourite bet of many.