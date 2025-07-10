Spotlight On Sponsors: Voltaren’s Newest Ambassador Candice Warner Set To Lace Up For The City2Surf

It’s been an epic week of sports and sports sponsorship news. Queensland has claimed the shield with a convincing 24-12 victory over the Blues last night in game three of the Ampol State of Origin series.

Billy Slater’s Maroons side bounced back from their game one loss in an emphatic way, securing the last two games in the series too ultimately regain the shield for QLD.

QLD came into the decider as massive under dogs, due to the fact that the game was played in NSW’s backyard of Accor Stadium. This just ultimately played into the hands of the visiting side, as they played stress free, which is reflected in their high completion rate of 92 per cent.

Welcome back to B&T’s Spotlight on Sponsors series, where we break down all the major sponsorship news from inside the sporting world.

On the sidelines, the action is heating up as well.

This weeks Spotlight on Sponsors features former Ironwoman champion, Candice Warner competing in the City2Surf as an official ambassador for Voltaren, Polestar announced a partnership with the Melbourne Football Club in a first-of-its-kind for the AFL women’s competition, G.H Mumm. and Victoria Racing Club have extended their partnership, Canberra Raiders keeps on its foundation sponsor for a further three years, and Toyota Australia is driving Cricket Australia for the next four years.

Candice Warner x Voltaren

Voltaren has announced Candice Warner, former Ironwoman champion, as the official ambassador for the 2025 Voltaren City2Surf. Candice, who is now a media commentator and mum to three girls, is excited to inspire thousands to lace up their runners and embrace the joy of movement at the world’s largest fun run this August.

“City2Surf is one of those events that reminds you why movement matters. It’s not about pace or distance, but it’s about showing up and enjoying the energy and the buzz around you. As someone who’s trained hard most of my life, I have seen how moving your body can shift your mindset and bring people together. It’s something I try to pass on to my kids too,” said Warner.

“I’m thrilled to be teaming up with Voltaren for the first Voltaren City2Surf and encourage Aussies of all ages to find the joy in movement.”

Candice’s professional sporting career started when she was only 14. Throughout her impressive career, Warner has won three World Championship gold medals, 20 Australian Championship medals, 60 state Championship medals in elite surf lifesaving competitions, the 2013 Ironwoman Championship and the ‘Queen of Nelson Mandela Bay’ in South Africa.

Having been an elite athlete for almost half her life, Candice is no stranger to aches and pains and knows the key to success is maintaining movement. This, alongside her sporting accolades, and her passion, determination and belief that movement not only makes us feel better, but be better, makes Candice the perfect fit for a partnership with Voltaren.

Voltaren is a product developed by Haleon, a consumer health company, who are also known for pain relief brands such as Panadol and Advil. Voltaren pain relief gel is topically applied to provide targeted pain relief and reduce inflammation or swelling. Nagraj Iyer, marketing director at Haleon Australia and New Zealand, said Candice’s passion for movement and staying active makes her a fantastic ambassador.

“We are proud to be the name sponsor of the City2Surf for the very first time in 2025, and excited to welcome Candice Warner on board as our ambassador,” said Iyer. “Her energy, resilience and passion for movement reflect what Voltaren stands for. From first-time runners to seasoned professionals, we can’t wait to see everyone embrace the joy of movement this August.”

As ambassador, the mother of three will be sharing expert tips on getting race-ready in lead up to the event and be cheering you on all the way to the finish line.

The very first Voltaren City2Surf will take place on Sunday August 10, covering 14km from Sydney’s Hyde Park to Bondi Beach. It will mark the 55th year of the race and see tens of thousands of runners and walkers hit the pavement to embrace the joy of movement and raise funds for charity.

Melbourne Demons x Polestar

Polestar, the Swedish electric performance car brand, has announced a new partnership with the Melbourne Football Club in a first-of-its-kind for the AFL women’s competition.

Polestar will join the Demons as a Major Partner ahead of the 2025 season, in what is the league’s only dedicated AFLW automotive partnership. The partnership will see the Polestar logo displayed proudly on the Demons’ playing, training, and travel shorts, adding to the rich history of the Melbourne Football Club in the process. “This is a unique partnership for Polestar, and we’re thrilled to be leading the way here in Australia,” said Scott Maynard, Polestar Australia managing director.

“Melbourne and Polestar are pioneers in their respective fields, challenging the status quo to show there’s a new way to deliver thrilling performance. We’re excited to be partnering with the Demons as the AFLW enters its 10th season.”

Born in Sweden and driven worldwide, Polestar stands for inclusion, innovation, and performance, mirroring the values driving the game-changing Melbourne AFLW program.

Melbourne chief commercial officer Chris Kearon echoed the significance of the new alliance, on the eve of an important milestone. “We are delighted to welcome Polestar, ahead of a landmark 10th season for our AFLW program,” he said.

“Polestar has a strong focus on high performance and challenging what’s possible. We see this as a fitting partnership as we enter an exciting new chapter across the AFLW competition.

“As a pioneering club, we are proud to continue to break new ground and are excited to have Polestar on the journey with us in season 2025.”

Melbourne’s 2025 AFLW campaign kicks off in August, with a season-opening clash against the Western Bulldogs at Mission Whitten Oval.

Victoria Racing Club x G.H. Mumm

Victoria Racing Club (VRC) and G.H. Mumm has announced an extension to their partnership, retaining G.H. Mumm as the official champagne partner of the VRC and the Melbourne Cup Carnival for a further three years.

The renewed agreement, which runs until mid-2028, will total 18 years of collaboration between the VRC and G.H. Mumm.

As part of the expansion, G.H. Mumm will proudly uphold its renowned presence with showstopping marquees in the exclusive Birdcage Enclosure, while also receiving prestigious naming rights to a key race on Victoria Derby Day during the Melbourne Cup Carnival. The G.H. Mumm Birdcage marquee has become an attraction in its own right at the Melbourne Cup Carnival, with the champagne house consistently setting new standards in design and guest experience. Renowned for its red-carpet glamour, international guests, and signature Parisian flair, the marquee delivers unforgettable moments—from exceptional DJ sets, immersive fine dining experiences and iconic “tap tap” champagne fountains.

This beloved “tap tap” tradition sees Mumm champagne soaring metres into the air following a large format bottle being struck with a sabre. Over the years, a host of Australian and international celebrities have taken part, including models Duckie Thot, Kate Peck, and Miss Universe Monica Radulovic; champion athletes Emma McKeon, Usain Bolt, Nedd Brockmann and Ariarne Titmus.

In 2018, G.H. Mumm and the VRC undertook a global-first for the Champagne house and built a custom-designed bar in the Club Stand. This collaborative endeavour remains the first official Mumm bar built outside of its home in Reims, Champagne.

The 2024 Melbourne Cup Carnival once again showcased the strength of the partnership, with more than 12,800 bottles of G.H. Mumm Champagne enjoyed by racegoers across the four-day celebration of racing, fashion and entertainment. This year, 2025, will be the Champagne house’s 16th Melbourne Cup Carnival, and is on track to be its most luxurious to date.

The Melbourne Cup Carnival launches the ‘Champagne season’ for G.H. Mumm annually as Champagne lovers celebrate the race that stops a nation at venues and homes around Australia, before entertaining and socialising throughout the summer festive season months. G.H. Mumm continues to grow its sales at a greater pace than the category average.

VRC CEO Kylie Rogers said the partnership was a perfect fit for the VRC and its flagship event.

“G.H. Mumm has become synonymous with celebration at Flemington. For 15 years, their presence has elevated the Melbourne Cup Carnival, and we’re excited to continue raising a glass together through to 2028,” she said.

“This partnership is about more than Champagne – it’s about bringing people together, creating unforgettable moments, and setting the tone for celebration at one of Australia’s most prestigious sporting and social events. G.H. Mumm understands that energy, and they help us bring it to life year after year.”

Pernod Ricard (owner of G.H. Mumm) pacific marketing director Kristy Rutherford said it is still as exciting to be a part of the Melbourne Cup Carnival as it was when G.H. Mumm first joined with this landmark event and organisation in 2010.

“G.H. Mumm is renowned for pushing the boundaries with world-first moments and adventures, including becoming the first Champagne in space; joining pioneering Antarctic expeditions; and even launching the highest Champagne dinner party,” she said.

“It is this spirit that places G.H. Mumm as an iconic Champagne at the heart of modern culture, and each year we are proud to bring that to the Melbourne Cup Carnival as the official Champagne partner.”

G.H. Mumm will announce its Birdcage Enclosure marquee closer to the Melbourne Cup Carnival.

Canberra Raiders x Parbery Consulting

The Canberra Raiders has announced the extension of its partnership with NRLW foundation sponsor, Parbery Consulting, for a further three years. The new agreement, which covers the 2025–2027 seasons, also includes a provision for an additional two years.

This is a significant boost for the Raiders’ NRLW team, who began its 2025 Premiership campaign last Saturday at GIO Stadium where the Raiders were defeated 36-14 by the St George Illawarra Dragons. It also highlights the growing support for women’s rugby league across southern NSW and the ACT.

Raiders CEO Don Furner was thrilled that the Canberra-based firm had pledged their continued support.

“Parbery Consulting took the initial leap of faith in having their brand on the front of our NRLW jersey during the team’s first two seasons, and it’s great that they want to continue the partnership,” Furner said. “Thank you to Kylie, Nick and the broader Parbery organisation for significantly contributing to our Female Pathways and NRLW Program.”

“Since Parbery began sponsoring the Raiders NRLW team, we have seen a 45 per cent increase in female participation locally, with over 2000 girls and women play each weekend in CRRL competitions,” said Mark Vergano, general manager of Canberra Region Rugby League. “There’s no doubt the Raiders having an NRLW team has contributed to this growth.”

Parbery Consulting’s co-CEO Kylie Burnett expressed her excitement about the extended partnership, “It is part of Parbery’s core values to be connected to community. Supporting the Raiders NRLW team, as well as grassroots women’s sport is just one of the ways we seek to live this value. Our partnership with the Raiders is one founded on shared values and a desire to support our local community.”

Parbery Consulting’s co-CEO Nick Chapman added: “At the start of each season we get such a buzz around Parbery, looking forward to watching the team run out on Saturday. It is also pleasing to see that excitement for the Raiders NRLW team in the community, as the team grows its following in Canberra”.

Cricket Australia x Toyota Australia

Cricket Australia (CA) and Toyota Australia has announced a four-year partnership extension that will encompass all of cricket from the grassroots to elite level.

Since 2012, Toyota Australia has been an enormous contributor to community cricket significantly boosting club fundraising through the ‘Toyota Good for Cricket Program’.

The program has raised over $8.3m over the last seven years and rewarded the winners with significant prizes, including new vehicles. This year 1011 clubs took part across Australia raising over $915,000 with all proceeds going directly back to the clubs.

The CA-Toyota partnership will continue to include the Australian Men’s and Women’s teams, the KFC Big Bash League, the Weber Women’s Big Bash League and Cricket Australia’s inclusion and diversity programs.

Toyota Australia has also renewed its support of local and regional cricket as the official automotive partner of each state cricket association, and through ongoing initiatives such as ‘the Toyota Good for Cricket Program’, including the annual raffle.

The partnership extension will continue until 2029.

“We are thrilled to extend our long-standing partnership with Toyota Australia and we appreciate their continued support in growing cricket at the grassroots level with fundraising for local clubs and volunteers through the Good for Cricket raffle,” said Ed Sanders, Cricket Australia chief commercial officer.

“We thank Toyota Australia for their continued commitment in supporting us to make cricket a sport for all.”

“We are incredibly proud to extend our partnership with Cricket Australia for another four years, continuing a collaboration that has supported the growth of cricket across all levels since 2012,” said Sean Hanley, vice president of sales and marketing at Toyota Australia.

“Cricket is a sport that unites communities and inspires Australians, and we’re delighted to play a role in ensuring its continued success, through initiatives like the Toyota Good for Cricket Raffle.

“The entire team at Toyota Australia are looking forward to helping to build a stronger, more inclusive, and sustainable future for cricket across the country.”