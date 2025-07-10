Nick Thomas To Depart Amazon Ads, Jess Roach Steps In As National Head Of Sales ANZ

After joining Amazon Ads as national head of sales ANZ in 2024, Nick Thomas is departing, with Jess Roach set to step into his former position.

“Nick Thomas will be departing Amazon Ads. We thank him for his contributions and wish him all the best in the future. Jess Roach is now head of sales (non-endemic), having successfully led our agency partnerships for the past three years,” an Amazon spokesperson said.

Thomas is a C-suite media executive with more than 15 years of experience across Australia’s media and advertising landscape.

Thomas has worked across banking, auto, government, pharma, QSR, FMCG, and entertainment.

Roach, who was a 2021 B&T Women in Media Finalist, has been agency development lead at Amazon since 2022, following an eight-year stint at NOVA where she was head of agency sales.