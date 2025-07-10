AdvertisingNewsletter

Aussie Marketer Confidence Rebounds To Highest Level In 3 Years, Finds Sonar Group Report

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
4 Min Read
Scott Heron.
Scott Heron.

Australian marketers have reported a surge in confidence this year, with 71 per cent reporting optimism for the year ahead despite ongoing budget and other pressures, according to Sonar Group’s annual Australian Marketers Benchmarking Report 2025.

Now in its third edition, the report shows a 15 per cent jump in optimism after confidence fell to 56 per cent in 2024.

With stabilising budgets and a clearer playbook for automation and AI, marketers are building towards more efficient, sustainable growth.

“It’s great to see some confidence re-entering the market, and that is showing in the way clients are approaching their marketing activities. The optimism is real, but it’s not naive – marketers know the stakes are high and they’re making smarter and more strategic moves in response,” Scott Heron, managing director and co-founder at Sonar Group said.

Other findings from the report include generative AI adoption has surged from 20 per cent in 2023 to 70 per cent in 2025, with teams now using it for content, workflow support and insight generation. But whilst usage is high, many marketers are still grappling with how to turn adoption into impact.

Scalable delivery is now non-negotiable, with 58 per cent of respondents seeing marketing automation as their top investment priority this year compared to just 17 per cent in 2023 and 49 per cent last year.

The majority of marketers (76 per cent) expect budgets to hold steady or increase. Inflation may neutralise some of those gains, meaning marketers are still expected to do more with the same. Despite this, the overall mood has improved from last year’s uncertainty.

In spite of forecasted AI-decimation of marketing jobs, 70 per cent of marketers anticipate the size of their team to either grow or remain the same. Team structures are evolving, with most leaders focused on upskilling in AI, data and personalisation, shifting towards hybrid skills.

Marketing is increasingly viewed as a value driver or cost centre in organisations, with 72 per cent of respondents believing their department is seen as such, a jump from 64 per cent last year.

“What’s interesting is the sentiment we’re seeing around emerging tech like AI. Two years ago, it was met with uncertainty and scepticism because of so many unknowns – now, it is being used to enable marketers and enhance performance. It’s no longer a side project, it’s becoming increasingly embedded in the day-to-day of marketing teams and is fundamentally reshaping how brands operate,” Heron added.

Sector-specific trends also point to a changing landscape, with retail marketers leading the confidence curve, with 82 per cent positive about the year ahead.

Financial services marketers reporting high intent to invest in AI at 75 per cent compared to the average 48 per cent.

Not-for-profits are more interested in upskilling their team in generative AI (86 per cent), personalisation (86 per cent) and data and analytics (57 per cent) than the average.

“With foundations in place, it’s now about building intelligent operations to fuel the next phase of growth in Australia’s marketing landscape,” Heron added.

The 2025 report draws on the perspectives of senior marketing leaders, with over 82 per cent of respondents holding roles such as CMO, CXO, marketing director or head of marketing, brand or digital. Respondents spanned a range of industries – from retail and financial services to technology and not-for-profit – working within mid-sized organisations of 201–500 employees.

Related posts:

  1. I’ll Never Look At A Potato The Same: BMF’s Award-Winning Big Little Campaign For ALDI
  2. Women In Media National Conference Unveils ‘Crisis Comms’ Panel Tackling PR Disasters
  3. StackAdapt Launches AI-Powered Assistant ‘Ivy’ For Data-Driven Decisions
  4. WPP Feels The Pinch Of Poor New Biz Performance
TAGGED:
Fredrika Stigell
By Fredrika Stigell
Follow:
Fredrika Stigell is a journalist at B&T with a focus on all things culture. Fredrika is also completing a Master of Archaeology, focusing on Indigenous rock art and historical artefacts in Kakadu National Park. Previously, she worked at a heritage company helping to organise storage collections for Sydney historical artefacts. Fredrika majored in English during her Bachelor's and is an avid reader with a particular interest in 19th and 20th century literary fiction.

Latest News

Dame Lisa Carrington.
Zespri Teams Up With World Champion Kayaker Dame Lisa Carrington In Global Partnership
Agency Scorecard: EssenceMediacom
Agency Scorecard: It’s Friday
BMW’s Alex McLean: Let Go Of The Steering Wheel
Register Lost your password?