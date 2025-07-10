Aussie Marketer Confidence Rebounds To Highest Level In 3 Years, Finds Sonar Group Report

Australian marketers have reported a surge in confidence this year, with 71 per cent reporting optimism for the year ahead despite ongoing budget and other pressures, according to Sonar Group’s annual Australian Marketers Benchmarking Report 2025.

Now in its third edition, the report shows a 15 per cent jump in optimism after confidence fell to 56 per cent in 2024.

With stabilising budgets and a clearer playbook for automation and AI, marketers are building towards more efficient, sustainable growth.

“It’s great to see some confidence re-entering the market, and that is showing in the way clients are approaching their marketing activities. The optimism is real, but it’s not naive – marketers know the stakes are high and they’re making smarter and more strategic moves in response,” Scott Heron, managing director and co-founder at Sonar Group said.

Other findings from the report include generative AI adoption has surged from 20 per cent in 2023 to 70 per cent in 2025, with teams now using it for content, workflow support and insight generation. But whilst usage is high, many marketers are still grappling with how to turn adoption into impact.

Scalable delivery is now non-negotiable, with 58 per cent of respondents seeing marketing automation as their top investment priority this year compared to just 17 per cent in 2023 and 49 per cent last year.

The majority of marketers (76 per cent) expect budgets to hold steady or increase. Inflation may neutralise some of those gains, meaning marketers are still expected to do more with the same. Despite this, the overall mood has improved from last year’s uncertainty.

In spite of forecasted AI-decimation of marketing jobs, 70 per cent of marketers anticipate the size of their team to either grow or remain the same. Team structures are evolving, with most leaders focused on upskilling in AI, data and personalisation, shifting towards hybrid skills.

Marketing is increasingly viewed as a value driver or cost centre in organisations, with 72 per cent of respondents believing their department is seen as such, a jump from 64 per cent last year.

“What’s interesting is the sentiment we’re seeing around emerging tech like AI. Two years ago, it was met with uncertainty and scepticism because of so many unknowns – now, it is being used to enable marketers and enhance performance. It’s no longer a side project, it’s becoming increasingly embedded in the day-to-day of marketing teams and is fundamentally reshaping how brands operate,” Heron added.

Sector-specific trends also point to a changing landscape, with retail marketers leading the confidence curve, with 82 per cent positive about the year ahead.

Financial services marketers reporting high intent to invest in AI at 75 per cent compared to the average 48 per cent.

Not-for-profits are more interested in upskilling their team in generative AI (86 per cent), personalisation (86 per cent) and data and analytics (57 per cent) than the average.

“With foundations in place, it’s now about building intelligent operations to fuel the next phase of growth in Australia’s marketing landscape,” Heron added.

The 2025 report draws on the perspectives of senior marketing leaders, with over 82 per cent of respondents holding roles such as CMO, CXO, marketing director or head of marketing, brand or digital. Respondents spanned a range of industries – from retail and financial services to technology and not-for-profit – working within mid-sized organisations of 201–500 employees.