TV Ratings (06/05/2024): Emotional Lego Masters Goodbye Does The Numbers For Nine

In LEGO Masters 2024’s most heartbreaking elimination yet, Brickman was forced to send one team home just shy of the Grand Finale.

In the semi-final task, teams had 10 hours to build their own floating lily pad world, working within an assigned colour palette and with real water.

Aussie mates Ben and Eric spend the first two hours of the challenge completely lost of ideas and were eventually sent home in a teary goodbye after their final design failed to impress.

One group that is certainly not crying after the episode is the Nine Network after raking in a total TV national reach of 1,702,000.

Over on Seven, it was Farmer Wants a Wife that once again did the numbers, achieving a total TV national reach of 1,767,000 and a national average audience of 1,011,000 – making it the highest-rated non-news program of the evening.

