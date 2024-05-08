TV Ratings (08/05/2024) : Team USA Become First Female Team To Win LEGO Masters Australia

Last night Krystle and Michelle were crowned winners of LEGO Masters Australia vs The World on Channel 9 and 9Now.

They became the first international team to win LEGO® Masters Australia and the first female team to win a LEGO® Masters competition worldwide, taking home the trophy and $100,000.

In last night’s grand finale the three remaining teams were given 28 hours to build whatever they wanted – and they blew the judges and superfans away with breathtaking builds.

Alongside the other contestants, 200 members of the public and judge Ryan “Brickman” McNaught determined the winners of LEGO® Masters Australia vs The World 2024.

Krystle and Michelle were faced with the initial challenge of being paired together for the first time in this series. However, week after week they grew stronger, creating awe-inspiring builds. They took a huge risk in the finale by removing their base plate and creating a life-sized “Artist Studio” taken over by mini-figures – the largest build in LEGO® Masters history. There were doubts if they could make their vision come to life in the time given, but they succeeded.

The show had the highest total TV reach of any non-news show last night, pulling in a reach of 1,919,000. It had a total TV national audience of 848,000, which was actually less than Seven’s Farmer Wants a Wife which had a total TV national average audience of 1,016,000.

