TV Ratings (08/05/2024): Seven Has A Huge Night As News & Quiz Shows Dominate

It was all out the News last night, with Seven and Nine taking the top two spots for the night, respectively, and Nine coming in at third place with A Current Affair achieving a total TV national reach of 1,489,000.

Behind the news, it was all about Quiz shows, with seven of the top thirty shows for the night falling into the quiz format category. The 1% Club UK took the top spot for non-news programs, raking in a total TV national reach of 1,458,000. This was closely followed by fellow Seven program, The Chase Austalia, which achieved a total TV national reach of 1,445,000.

The Seven Network had a successful night overall, with Home and Away ranking in at the number 6 spot for the night. It achieved a total TV national reach of 1,390,000 and an average audience of 864,000.

SBS also had a solid night, with two shows ranking in the top 30 programs for the night. A total TV national reach of over 500,000 tuned in for Alone Australia and for an exclusive as-it-happened breakdown of the Titan Sub Disaster, respectively.

