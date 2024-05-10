TV Ratings (09/05/2024): Carlton Beats Melbourne In Nail-biting Win

Seven stormed to the top of the ratings last night with a total TV National reach of 1,790,000 reported for the AFL.

It was another nailbiting match with Carlton beating Melbourne by one point in another a tense match between the two teams.

Interestingly there was yet another divergence in the show with the highest reach and the to show with the highest total TV national average audience. The AFL, despite having the highest reach, pulled in a total TV national average audience of 654,000 which was less than the total TV national average audience for Seven’s The Chase and Nine’s A Current Affair.

The Chase Australia had a total reach of 1,449,000 and A Current Affair had a reach of 1,403,000.

Nine’s NRL Live pulled in a total TV national reach of 1,359,000 and Nine’s Tipping Point had a reach of 1,337,000.

