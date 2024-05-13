TV Ratings (12/05/2024): Framer Brings Home The Bacon

It was a win for Seven’s Farmer Wants A Wife last night with the show bringing in a total TV national reach of 2,159,000. The numbers put it firmly at the top of the leaderboard for non-news shows.

Nine’s The Summit came in second on the leaderboard with a total TV national reach of 1,562,000.

Network10’s Masterchef Australia had a total TV reach of 1,313,000. Nine’s Sunday Afternoon NRL Live had a total TV national reach of 1,156,000.

Meanwhile, a repeat of the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest brought in a total TV national reach of 927,000 for SBS.

