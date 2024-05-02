QMS Nabs Sean Rigby From oOh!media

QMS has today announced the appointment of Sean Rigby as national trading and partnerships director.

Rigby departed oOh!media as group revenue director earlier this year and will replace the role left by former general manager – trading, John Glynn. He will join QMS in quarter four 2024 and will be based in Sydney.

With over 20 years’ experience in the out of home industry, including key agency sales roles at JCDecaux and Clear Channel in the UK, the appointment will see Rigby responsible for revenue strategy, analytics, pricing and inventory, business intelligence, revenue reporting and trading partnerships.

QMS CEO, John O’Neill, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Sean to QMS, and I know his experience, relationships and passion for OOH will make a significant impact on our business.

“As QMS continues to expand and lead the industry in digital OOH, we are constantly on the lookout for the right people. So, when Sean became available, we jumped at the opportunity to bring him on board to head up our trading team and continue to help foster strong relationships with our client and agency partners.

“Sean’s experience within the Australian media industry will be a tremendous asset to our business. His proven experience and commercial understanding will prove crucial to our ongoing expansion and success,” he said.