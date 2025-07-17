Publicis Raises Growth Forecast On Strong Q2 Results After “Unprecedented New Business Run”

French advertising giant Publicis has raised its full-year organic growth forecast after delivering stronger-than-expected second-quarter results.

The company reported 10 per cent revenue growth and 5.9 per cent organic net revenue growth for the quarter, driven by strong performance across all regions and a wave of major new business wins.

“In a tough macroeconomic environment, Publicis had a very strong Q2 ahead of expectations,” said Arthur Sadoun, chairman and CEO of Publicis Groupe. “We delivered +10 per cent revenue growth, leading to +5.9 per cent net revenue organic growth, and an outperformance versus competition once again, of 800 basis points.”

Publicis also increased its first-half operating margin rate to a record 17.4 per cent, up while continuing to invest in talent and AI capabilities. Headline diluted earnings per share rose 3.8 per cent and free cash flow climbed 11.3 per cent.

“With H1 organic growth at +5.4 per cent we continued to make material market share gains,” Sadoun said.

As a result, Publicis has upgraded its 2025 organic growth forecast to “close to +5 per cent,” up from its earlier guidance of 4 per cent to 5 per cent. The increase is backed by what Sadoun described as an “unprecedented new business run” in the first six months of 2025, totalling $5.2 billion in net new wins. Among the latest significant wins are: Coca-Cola’s North American business, Nespresso, Mars and Paramount.

Growth was seen across all major regions, with the Asia-Pacific up 5.7 per cent.

The strong earnings come as Publicis completes a $12 billion, decade-long transformation into a data- and technology-led business. The company’s proprietary platform now uses in-house AI and big data capabilities to track consumer behaviour and target personalised ads to over 4 billion internet users worldwide.

“Now, in what is a particularly disrupted industry, we are looking ahead to the rest of the year and beyond with confidence and a single focus: executing on our strategy,” Sadoun said. “We are uniquely positioned to continue to win market share by bringing clients the immediate business solutions they need to grow in an uncertain global context.”

The company also reaffirmed its intention to continue targeted mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and ongoing investment in AI-led capabilities.

“We are reinforcing our status as a Category of One with a targeted M&A strategy to further accelerate on AI-led capabilities,” Sadoun said. “And we will continue to invest to attract and retain the best talent in the industry.”

“I’d like to thank our outstanding teams for their efforts in a challenging business landscape, and our clients for their trust.”