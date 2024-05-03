Hotglue Cashes In With La Trobe Financial Digital Media Account

La Trobe Financial has named Hotglue as its official Australian digital media agency partner, after a competitive pitch process.

Hotglue will partner with La Trobe Financial to deliver the brand’s always-on digital media strategy, planning and buying. The Hotglue team has expanded to 55 staff in recent months off the back of several client wins and organic growth. Hotglue was awarded the business in February 2024, and commenced activity in March.

“We are delighted to partner with Hotglue on this very important pillar of our marketing strategy. Their deep expertise and combined professional and collaborative approach has been second to none. We have seen immediate results from this partnership,” said Annie Sestito, SVP – chief people & marketing officer at La Trobe Financial.

“We’re thrilled to announce that Hotglue has been appointed to the La Trobe Financial digital media account. We are excited to partner with Australia’s Premier alternative asset manager to achieve their ambitious goal of reaching $30 billion in assets under management by FY27. Hotglue’s data-driven approach and focus on providing best-in-class digital media strategy, planning and buying will be instrumental in driving brand awareness, engagement, and ultimately, growth for La Trobe Financial,” said Nick Smith, co-founder at Hotglue.

“Hotglue are excited to be partnering with Annie, Meagan and the team at La Trobe Financial. Their shared vision for innovation and commitment to excellence aligns perfectly with Hotglue and we can’t wait to get our teeth into unlocking new opportunities to drive business growth,” said Andrew Gough, business director, Hotglue.