CX Lavender Hires Boston Consulting Group’s Kim Verbrugghe as Chief Strategy Officer

Full-service customer experience agency CX Lavender has appointed agency and consultancy veteran Kim Verbrugghe as its new chief strategy officer, tasked with leading the evolution of its strategic capability.

Having previously built renowned high-growth strategy departments at independent agency Deepend and Enero Group’s Orchard, Verbrugghe joins CXL from her most recent role as general manager, Venture and Strategic Design at Boston Consulting Group, where she led large corporate ventures and innovation teams for three years.

CXL CEO Adam Washington said: “Kim’s unique mix of comms, digital, product, venturing and consultancy experience means she’s perfectly positioned to design the future of our strategic offering. Increasing pressures on C-suite to stay competitive in a tough market means we need to consider different ways of delivering value, either through traditional marketing methods or through innovation, experimentation or growth marketing. “We’re bringing together a diverse team of entrepreneurs, consultants and agency people to help our clients withstand that test. We’re building the most progressive and energetic agency in Australia and Kim’s ability to bring world-class insights made her the perfect fit.”

Verbrugghe will oversee all research, brand, comms and experience planning across the agency, and join CXL’s leadership team.

Verbrugghe added: “The energy, opportunity and creativity of agencies has always been in my blood, but there’s much we can learn from the consulting and start-up world, and the capabilities needed to deliver outsized returns for our client partners. The opportunity to join an agency that works across the whole funnel and shows such commercial customer-centricity was too good to resist.”

CX Lavender applies its full-funnel expertise across a variety of clients, including Westpac, National Broadband Network, Stockland, Audi, InterHealthcare, BlueScope and American Express.