Breville Partner Up With The Cowboys To Drip Feed Global Campaign For Latest Coffee Machine

Breville has partnered with creative agency The Cowboys to launch its latest drip filter coffee machine the Luxe Brewer in a global campaign that celebrates the craft of everyday filter coffee rituals, made effortless with one-touch simplicity.

The campaign spans a wide-ranging suite of content – including film spots, photography, social assets, and a behind-the-scenes documentary piece exploring the product’s design journey and innovation, which Breville refer to as Minds Behind the Machine.

“The Luxe Brewer was built to make exceptional coffee more accessible,” said Noel Burchill, head of global brand strategy and advertising at Breville.

“It delivers performance without complexity – and this campaign brings that to life in a way that feels down-to-earth, real and relatable.”

The campaign is now rolling out across key global markets including North America, Asia Pacific and Europe.

The Luxe Brewer delivers the Specialty Coffee Association (SCA) Gold Cup standard coffee at home, with automated hot and cold brew modes and optional custom settings for those who want to fine-tune flavour. It pairs precision performance with Breville’s signature design – in a refined range of Luxe colours.

While espresso tends to dominate the headlines in Australia’s coffee culture, filter coffee is gaining momentum locally—and remains the most popular brewing method in the United States. With deep cultural roots and a loyal, growing consumer base, drip coffee continues to lead the way across North America, valued for its balance of flavour, convenience, and daily ritual. The Luxe Brewer responds to this demand with café-level precision in a sleek, design-forward package built for the modern kitchen.

