CampaignsNewsletter

Red Rooster Launches New Cheeseburger In Spot Via Leo Australia & Atomic 212°

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
2 Min Read

Red Rooster (Reds) is calling out to burger lovers with the launch of its new Cheeseburger, brought to life in a campaign via Leo Australia and Atomic 212.

Spearheaded by a 15” TVC, the campaign via creative agency Leo Australia, is extended across online video, social and digital, with media and production by Publicis Groupe’s Atomic 212 and Prodigious Australia.

 

“We’re making a deliberate move into burger territory with something that’s familiar and unforgettable,” Ashley Hughes, CMO, Red Rooster said.

“The Cheeseburger is aimed at attracting new customers with a familiar cheeseburger flavour hit, while winning back lapsed fans, particularly 18–34-year-olds, with a new take on the crowd-pleasing classic,” Hughes added.

“This isn’t just a burger launch, it’s a brand statement. We’re showing Aussies that Reds is evolving, innovating and ready to satisfy their chicken cravings and take on the burger giants all in one go,” added Hughes.

Red Rooster’s new Cheeseburger is available from 2 July for a limited time at participating restaurants, plus drive thru, take away, click and collect, and delivery nationwide.

Credits:

Client: Red Rooster
Ashley Hughes, Director of Marketing, Red Rooster
Jane Hillsdon, Marketing Manager, Red Rooster
Julia Lo Presti, Senior Brand Manager, Red Rooster
Rebeccah Sowden, Assistant Brand Manager, Red Rooster
Stella Katsaros, PR & Communications Manager, Red Rooster
Creative Agency: Leo Australia
Group Business Director: Shae Jones
Business Director: Daniella Garabedian
Business Manager: Max Reiser
Creative Director: Michelle Walsh
Copywriter: Bill Scheggia
Art Director: Lewis Catalano
PXP Senior Integrated Producer: Laura Midalia
Production Company: Prodigious
Director: Josh Logue
Executive Producer: Tim Pietranski
Producer: Lucy Burne
Media Agency: Atomic212

Related posts:

  1. The Neurodiversity Opportunity: Why Australian Media Agencies Can’t Afford To Wait
  2. Children’s Charity Mirabel Foundation Launches Brand Campaign Via Cocogun, UnLTD & More
  3. Breville Partner Up With The Cowboys To Drip Feed Global Campaign For Latest Coffee Machine
  4. TRP Revs Up ‘Samsonite Vs The Drag Car’ Campaign For Luggage Brand
TAGGED: , , ,
Fredrika Stigell
By Fredrika Stigell
Follow:
Fredrika Stigell is a journalist at B&T with a focus on all things culture. Fredrika is also completing a Master of Archaeology, focusing on Indigenous rock art and historical artefacts in Kakadu National Park. Previously, she worked at a heritage company helping to organise storage collections for Sydney historical artefacts. Fredrika majored in English during her Bachelor's and is an avid reader with a particular interest in 19th and 20th century literary fiction.

Latest News

Parliament House, Canberra
Federal Government Reviews Creative Agency Roster, Replaces Panel With ‘More Secure’ Village Model
Resolution Digital Reshapes Leadership Team
Aon Kicks Off Major Global Creative & Media Shake-Up
AI Adoption Is Surging In Australia But Does It Risk ‘Dehumanising’ Us?
Register Lost your password?