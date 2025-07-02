Red Rooster Launches New Cheeseburger In Spot Via Leo Australia & Atomic 212°

Red Rooster (Reds) is calling out to burger lovers with the launch of its new Cheeseburger, brought to life in a campaign via Leo Australia and Atomic 212.

Spearheaded by a 15” TVC, the campaign via creative agency Leo Australia, is extended across online video, social and digital, with media and production by Publicis Groupe’s Atomic 212 and Prodigious Australia.

“We’re making a deliberate move into burger territory with something that’s familiar and unforgettable,” Ashley Hughes, CMO, Red Rooster said.

“The Cheeseburger is aimed at attracting new customers with a familiar cheeseburger flavour hit, while winning back lapsed fans, particularly 18–34-year-olds, with a new take on the crowd-pleasing classic,” Hughes added.

“This isn’t just a burger launch, it’s a brand statement. We’re showing Aussies that Reds is evolving, innovating and ready to satisfy their chicken cravings and take on the burger giants all in one go,” added Hughes.

Red Rooster’s new Cheeseburger is available from 2 July for a limited time at participating restaurants, plus drive thru, take away, click and collect, and delivery nationwide.

