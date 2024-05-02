‘Equal Writes’: Canyon reveals new campaign and refreshed brand for women and non-binary writers

Australia’s top literary award for women and non-binary writers, the Stella Prize, has a bold new look and advertising campaign to highlight the continued drive for equality in literature.

Developed by independent brand agency Canyon, ‘Equal Writes’ presents a contemporary new look for Stella and champions greater participation for women and non-binary writers in Australia’s arts and literature.

The new advertising campaign launches as the Stella Prize prepares to crown its 2024 recipient on May 2 at State Library Victoria, following the launch of its longlist in March at Adelaide Writers’ Week.

Canyon’s new look for the Stella Prize instils confidence by presenting the organisation’s identifiable book symbol in a contemporary new light.

The ad creative employs an emboldened and direct tone alongside powerful black and white photography to give new strength to the brand and reflect the organisation’s commitment to women and non-binary literature Australia wide.

Canyon Managing Director Kat Francis said the refresh and new campaign aimed to bring the Stella Prize to younger audiences and foster a sense of inclusion.

“Stella’s work goes beyond recognising great women and non-binary writers in Australia, driving systemic change around gender bias through its research, and inspiring the next generation of readers and writers through its public programs,” she said.

“At the heart of the brand refresh was a desire to make Stella feel welcoming, to encourage more diverse and emerging writers to engage with the Stella Prize.

“We also refined the organisation’s purpose into a simplified position ‘Literature without Bias’, which sits at the heart of the impactful creative that people will start to see on the streets and in their local bookshop.”

Stella Executive Director and CEO Fiona Sweet said the new brand reflects a grown up and established organisation with the important role to amplify women and non-binary voices and tackle gender bias in the world of literature.

“This new brand signals a new chapter for Stella, one imbued with greater confidence and reach. We have an important job to do: supporting greater participation for women and non-binary writers to create a more equitable and vibrant national culture,” she said.

“Canyon has captured the importance of our mission through Equal Writes and the bolder, contemporary new look for Stella.”