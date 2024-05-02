Clemenger launches agricultural graduate program

The Clemenger Group has launched its inaugural Agri Graduate Program, a significant milestone in its commitment to fostering talent within the agricultural sector. Anna Upton and Harriet Watson have joined the Redhanded and Porter Novelli teams respectively.

(Lead Image: Anna Upton and Harriet Watson)

Designed to engage graduates from diverse academic backgrounds, the Clemenger Agri Graduate Program offers participants the opportunity to embark on a career in Australia’s growing agricultural

industry.

Each graduate will undergo a four-month rotation, gaining exposure to various aspects of marketing, communications, creative, and consulting within each company. The first specialised agriculture graduate program in Australia’s marketing communications industry.

Watson, who graduated with a Bachelor of Agricultural Science at the University of Queensland, has enjoyed the transition to the media and communications side of agriculture.

“Having worked on large beef enterprises and doing a harvest season in the Mallee, it is great to be involved in advocating for the industry. I’ve been able to tap into my expertise and background on farm when speaking with both farmers and rural journalists,” Harriet said.

Upton, who holds a Bachelor of Advertising from the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology, grew up splitting her time between Benalla and Melbourne.

“Practical knowledge of the agriculture industry and my understanding of regional and rural communities has helped my work with Redhanded. It has been interesting to learn the creative processes behind the advertising that I’ve grown up seeing in local newspapers” Anna said.

CEO of Porter Novelli, Rhys Ryan said, “The Clemenger Agri Grad Program is the first specialised agriculture graduate program in Australia’s marketing communications industry.

“Agribusiness is a major part of our work at Porter Novelli and welcoming graduates with lived

experience has been an exciting investment in our business and one that we know will directly

benefit the outcomes of our agriculture industry clients.”

Stuart Shepard, managing director at Redhanded said, “We are proud to be supporting the next

generation of Australian agribusiness professionals. Anna and Harriet’s arrival starts a new chapter

in us helping to develop the brightest minds who share our vision for a strong agribusiness sector.”