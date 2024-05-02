Tegel gets heads bobbing with new free-range chicken platform

Tegel is going free-range. As New Zealand’s largest poultry provider, this is clucking big news.

General manager marketing and communications at Tegel Foods, Angela Irwin says, “We’ve been transitioning our retail products to free range since 2022, with the goal that by 2025 Kiwis can pick up any Tegel product in the supermarket knowing they’re making a choice they can feel good about”.

Tegel worked with dentsu Aotearoa to create a campaign to spread the news that Tegel is raising the bar for Poultry in NZ.

Nick Gallagher, group account director at dentsu says, “The free-range category skews towards rolling hills and animal welfare, but we wanted to focus on how freedom makes us feel. Living with freedom isn’t just something we want for ourselves, we want it for animals too.”

During the creative process it was discovered chickens can only bob their heads when they’re free to walk around – and humans also bob their heads when they’re feeling freedom vibes.

dentsu creative directors Brad Stratton and Hayley Marks used this simple insight to form the basis of the campaign.

“We loved the fact humans and chickens both bob their heads when they’re feeling free. Dramatising that mutual movement seemed a good way to remind people how good freedom feels.”

The campaign launched 21 April and celebrates the little moments in our day when it feels head-bobbingly good to be free – heading home from work at the end of a long day, heading out to the playground for lunch and leaving home to go to flatting.

More product focused 15”s will rollout throughout the year.