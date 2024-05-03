The National Breast Cancer Foundation Partners With VML To Boost Funds

Today the National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF) and VML announce their partnership in Australia.

Together they will create a future-focussed, connected marketing and customer experience strategy that will propel the not-for-profit’s ability to raise funds and continue to invest in world-class research towards their vision of Zero Deaths from breast cancer.

The team will develop a new audience-centric approach to the National Breast Cancer Foundation’s marketing strategy, exploring how centralised data can be used to enhance every step of the marketing journey, from planning to execution.

As part of the process, the team will also create a unified view of the National Breast Cancer Foundation’s audiences and value propositions, map audience journeys, develop an implementation plan and look at operational enablers for the ongoing success of future campaigns.

“The alignment of VML’s innovative spirit with our vision of Zero Deaths from breast cancer is a powerful combination,” explains Andrew Bachelard, director of digital technology at the National Breast Cancer Foundation.

“Through NBCF’s strategies we aim to fund more world-class research to help reduce the 3,200 lives lost each year as a direct result of a breast cancer diagnosis in Australia”.

Marking one of VML’s first endeavours since the coming together of legacy VMLY&R and Wunderman Thompson, the project brings together teams from Melbourne, Sydney, and Perth for the very first time.

Johan Borg, VML AUNZ chief growth officer said “The moment we received the invitation to respond to NBCF’s marketing challenge we knew this was one to pull out all the stops for. It’s not every day you get the chance to make a real difference for the lives of thousands of people and it was wonderful to see our teams come together instantaneously for the purpose of the task at hand.”