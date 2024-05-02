Scott Cam Urges Tradies To Prioritise Sun Protection

New research from SafetyCulture has shed some light on the number of Aussies working outside without proper sun protection.

The survey of more than 1,000 Aussie outdoor workers, which included the likes of tradies, landscapers, and road workers, revealed that almost all (93 per cent) are concerned about the long-term effects of working in the sun. But despite the high levels of concern, almost half of those surveyed (45 per cent) also admitted to getting sunburnt at work in the last 12 months.

The survey also revealed that almost one in five tradies don’t believe their employer is proactive in providing access to proper PPE for working outdoors, with nearly 30 per cent saying their employers don’t offer any form of sun protection gear.

At the heart of the problem is the fact the majority of outdoor workers (64 per cent) say they simply forget to use sun protection at work. However, the survey also found that they would prioritise things like grabbing a coffee (33 per cent), hitting the gym (26 per cent), or grabbing a schooner (23 per cent) instead of applying sunscreen at work.

This follows evidence that shows two-thirds of Australians will develop skin cancer before 70, with outdoor workers among those at greatest risk.1

Commenting on the topic, TV host and SafetyCulture Ambassador Scott Cam says: “Working outside can be a tough gig. You’re constantly juggling a range of situations and different environments, so it’s easy for something like sunscreen to fall to the bottom of the priority list. At the same time, it’s just something you’ve got to do every day, or it will catch up with you in the long run!”

“The Aussie sun has a sting to it pretty much all year round, so if you haven’t got a tube in the toolbox or a big sunscreen pump on-site, then now’s the perfect reminder to go out and grab one,” said Cam.

The survey also found that only a quarter of those working outdoors believe their employer has clear and enforced policies around sun protection, so SafetyCulture is also providing free access to SafetyDocs Sun Safety and Hot Conditions policy documents that businesses can download, customise, and implement with their teams.

To help workers stay sun-safe, SafetyCulture is offering discounts on sun protection and hydration products via the SafetyCulture Marketplace.

Tom Monaghan, managing director of SafetyCulture Marketplace, said: “We’re all about helping teams find better ways of working, and we want to help Aussie workers stay safe. For a whole week, starting April 28, we’re providing discounts on a range of gear and giving away some really practical policies and guidelines that businesses can download for free and customise.”

“We’re also offering up a selection of free sunscreen products, so I’d encourage people to get in fast before they’re all gone!” said Monaghan.