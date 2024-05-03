HAVAS Red launches inaugural Influencer White Paper

HAVAS Red (formerly Red HAVAS), the global merged media micro-network today released its inaugural The State of the Influencer in 2024: A Client’s Perspective whitepaper.

To understand how influencer marketing is evolving, HAVAS Red surveyed clients across ten markets – Australia, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Japan, The Philippines, Singapore, UAE, the U.S., and the U.K. These clients spanned a range of industries and sectors, from health and wellness, technology, and food and beverage to automotive, manufacturing, and tourism and travel. Clients shared their experience, what works and what doesn’t, how to drive the bet outcomes and where they believe influencer marketing is heading.

“As an industry, we’ve observed how the influencer category is ever-expanding and increasingly emerging and recognised as a performance channel,” said James Wright, Global CEO of the HAVAS Red Group and global chairman of the HAVAS PR Global Network. “Influencer marketing is driving measurable opportunities for both consumer and corporate brands globally, delivering higher engagement and paving the way for accelerated consumer conversion.”

Wright added, “Our report delves into influencer marketing at an industry level to help brands navigate the evolving landscape and inform strategic thinking. The findings of this report are insightful for brands when shaping their overall strategy, as it demonstrates the scale of influencer marketing, as well as offering insight into how and why brands are engaging with influencers. Brands that succeed in 2024 will be creatively integrating influencers into wider campaigns as a full-funnel marketing channel.”

Key takeaways from the report were:

1. The media landscape is converging with social media. As consumers lose trust in traditional media, they’re turning to influencers who can play a crucial role in expanding the brand’s online presence.

2. Influence has been democratised. Over 97 per cent of brands identify content creators as influencers, highlighting the shift away from traditional celebrities as influencers toward a new reality where anyone can become an influencer.

3. Influencers are generating engagement through social proof. There are more opportunities for brands to utilise influencer marketing to reach a targeted and relevant demographic, delivering content that offers the potential to drive higher engagement and brand conversion.

4. Video formats are the most effective tactic in the influencer toolbox. With 86 per cent of brands revealing that video content resonates more effectively with most campaigns compared to static formats, brands are harnessing the power of influencer marketing for storytelling and creatively and visually, bringing campaigns to life.

5. Finding the right fit for ROI in influencer campaigns. While 92 per cent of brands believe that measuring influencer performance is crucial for understanding the return on investment, brands identified that one of the most prominent challenges is identifying the right influencers to achieve ROI.

The State of the Influencer in 2024: A Client’s Perspective whitepaper is available to download here.

Named Campaign’s Global PR Network of the Year in 2023 and PRovoke Media’s EMEA Agency of the Year in 2024, HAVAS Red introduced a global end-to-end influencer marketing offering under the brand of SWAY by HAVAS Red in many of its markets around the world.