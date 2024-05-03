HAVAS Red launches inaugural Influencer White Paper
HAVAS Red (formerly Red HAVAS), the global merged media micro-network today released its inaugural The State of the Influencer in 2024: A Client’s Perspective whitepaper.
To understand how influencer marketing is evolving, HAVAS Red surveyed clients across ten markets – Australia, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Japan, The Philippines, Singapore, UAE, the U.S., and the U.K. These clients spanned a range of industries and sectors, from health and wellness, technology, and food and beverage to automotive, manufacturing, and tourism and travel. Clients shared their experience, what works and what doesn’t, how to drive the bet outcomes and where they believe influencer marketing is heading.
“As an industry, we’ve observed how the influencer category is ever-expanding and increasingly emerging and recognised as a performance channel,” said James Wright, Global CEO of the HAVAS Red Group and global chairman of the HAVAS PR Global Network. “Influencer marketing is driving measurable opportunities for both consumer and corporate brands globally, delivering higher engagement and paving the way for accelerated consumer conversion.”
Wright added, “Our report delves into influencer marketing at an industry level to help brands navigate the evolving landscape and inform strategic thinking. The findings of this report are insightful for brands when shaping their overall strategy, as it demonstrates the scale of influencer marketing, as well as offering insight into how and why brands are engaging with influencers. Brands that succeed in 2024 will be creatively integrating influencers into wider campaigns as a full-funnel marketing channel.”
Key takeaways from the report were:
1. The media landscape is converging with social media. As consumers lose trust in traditional media, they’re turning to influencers who can play a crucial role in expanding the brand’s online presence.
2. Influence has been democratised. Over 97 per cent of brands identify content creators as influencers, highlighting the shift away from traditional celebrities as influencers toward a new reality where anyone can become an influencer.
3. Influencers are generating engagement through social proof. There are more opportunities for brands to utilise influencer marketing to reach a targeted and relevant demographic, delivering content that offers the potential to drive higher engagement and brand conversion.
4. Video formats are the most effective tactic in the influencer toolbox. With 86 per cent of brands revealing that video content resonates more effectively with most campaigns compared to static formats, brands are harnessing the power of influencer marketing for storytelling and creatively and visually, bringing campaigns to life.
5. Finding the right fit for ROI in influencer campaigns. While 92 per cent of brands believe that measuring influencer performance is crucial for understanding the return on investment, brands identified that one of the most prominent challenges is identifying the right influencers to achieve ROI.
The State of the Influencer in 2024: A Client’s Perspective whitepaper is available to download here.
Named Campaign’s Global PR Network of the Year in 2023 and PRovoke Media’s EMEA Agency of the Year in 2024, HAVAS Red introduced a global end-to-end influencer marketing offering under the brand of SWAY by HAVAS Red in many of its markets around the world.
Please login with linkedin to comment
Latest News
DMARGE Founder Unveils Creator-Led Social Media Agency Feedstar
New creator-led social media agency Feedstar to be aimed directly at Gen Zs. Well, they'd hardly want print, would they?
TV Ratings (02/05/2024): A total of 1,753,000 Aussies Witness Port Adelaide’s Defeat
Seven's AFL numbers almost double that of the NRL last night. The NRL still easily winning for ruptured ACLs.
Hotglue Cashes In With La Trobe Financial Digital Media Account
Hotglue staffers learning their cashflows from their collaterals today after nabbing La Trobe Financial's digital media.
M&C Saatchi’s Sydney Creative Lead Exits
B&T's stopping short of calling it a revolving door at M&C at the present, but there's definitely heat on the hinges.
Taylor Swift’s Music Re-Enters TikTok As Universal Pens Landmark Deal
Yes, B&T may have spent 152 hours failing to get Taylor Swift tickets, but, as you'll read here, it's all behind us now.
Two Sides Global Campaign Reports Increasing Greenwashing As Organisations Focus On Sustainability
New report confirms greenwashing's on the rise. Apparently Mars' 'work, rest & play' claims also under investigation.
Aruga Launches New HQ & Changed Ownership Structure
PR agency Aruga proves Brisbane is 'so hot right now'. So hot in fact, Adelaide's had to go on anti-anxiety meds.
Delicious & American Express Partner To Launch Month Out 2024 In Sydney
Cost of living got you eating noodles prepared in the two-minute style? Why not live vicariously through this.
Aussie Ad Market Continues Decline In March
The belt-tightening in adland shows signs of a turnaround soon. Bar the belt-loosening at the all-you-can-eat buffet.
VMA Focuses On Skills And Training For Members
If there was a post-COVID hangover (bar the anti-vax ranters) it was the rise in skills shortages. Here's another one.
Nearly 90% Of Consumers Want Transparency About AI Images, Finds Getty Images Report
Study finds consumers want transparency around AI images. Couldn't care less about photoshopped magazine covers.
The National Breast Cancer Foundation Partners With VML To Boost Funds
Anyone else feel we've exhausted the office morning tea for cancer? B&T proposes the office moonshine still instead.
Perry ‘Pez’ Lazaris Named New National Hit Network Announcer
Why is it mandatory for the media to only publish the nicknames of people in radio & underworld crime figures?
Before Adland: Garry Dawson’s Journey From Teacher To Marketer
Here, the Hopeful Monsters marketer talks his shift from the classroom to the room wherever marketers congregate.
Scott Cam Urges Tradies To Prioritise Sun Protection
The Block host promoting sun protection to tradies. Also, don't try getting into the RSL after 6pm wearing high viz.
PubMatic Study: Advertising On Retail Media Is 50% More Effective Than Social Media
New study finds retail media 50% more effective than social. B&T says two-for-one Tim Tams trumps the lot.
From MOWING to life GROWING: Jim Penman launches ‘Life Coaching’ services
Can't decide on getting the hedges trimmed or finding a deeper meaning to life? You're in luck with this new venture.
Budweiser Brazil Turns Songs That Name Drop The Iconic Brand Into Spotify Ads
It's strange that Budweiser never found a market among beer-swilling Aussies. Then again, neither did the fluffy duck.
Effie Worldwide Strengthens Board With 6 New Members
B&T hopes everyone's wearing their Maseur sandals at the Effies, as it's standing room only at the next board meeting.
Special Enlist A Penguin Named Nigel In Latest Energy Campaign For Contact
Special unveils Nigel the penguin in work for energy provider Contact. Apparently Percy the peacock was booked.
Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth & George Miller Ignite Sydney For Epic Mad Max Launch
The Mad Max film franchise is Australia's cinematic gift to the world. That & Chris Hemsworth's near perfect cheekbones.
IAS Launches First-To-Market Integration With Roblox To Provide 3D Immersive Measurement
Always thought you could do with better 3D immersive measurement? Happy days are ahead here.
Fast And Furious: Top Gear Australia Launch Thrilled Motorheads, Car Entusiasts And Guests
B&T is still no closer to knowing who the new Stig is, except that she is a woman and a ridiculously fast.
TV Ratings (02/05/2024): Seven’s The 1% Club Wins The Night
The 1% club did not live up to its name when it comes to TV ratings last night.
TRA Welcomes Raft Of New Hires; Bolstering Expertise Across Markets
Insights and research agency TRA announces slew of new hires. Still no news on the return of marble wash denim, however.
CX Lavender Hires Boston Consulting Group’s Kim Verbrugghe as Chief Strategy Officer
CX Lavender announces new strategy hire and channels 'acoustic folk act at local RSL' for the publicity pic.
Opinion: Community standards, will they be the death of us?
This columnist is talking community standards. Sadly not those people who put dogs in trolleys in supermarkets.
Tegel gets heads bobbing with new free-range chicken platform
Sure, there's a lot of moral considerations when buying a chook. Yet, not as baffling as buying eggs or canned tuna.
Study: 66% of Aussie men believe masculinity is under attack
Two-thirds of Aussie blokes say masculinity's under attack. That said, sales of Solo lemon drink appear robust.
‘Equal Writes’: Canyon reveals new campaign and refreshed brand for women and non-binary writers
As this brand redesign again proves, nothing beats black on white. Well, white on black in this instance.
Icon Agency bolsters consumer and integrated offer with major hires
Icon Agency unveils new recruits. As press photo confirms office moustache competition now a lay-down misère.
Clemenger launches agricultural graduate program
Has Farmer Wants A Wife triggered an interest in dagging & hay balers? This grads program may resonate.
Levi’s Appoint UM As Global Media Agency For $217m Account
Levi's are the jeans for rockstars, models & the cool kids. Although that's not stopped dads from ruining their image.
QMS Nabs Sean Rigby From oOh!media
Things set to get spicy at the next Outdoor Media Association dinner and dance as a rival gets poached.
Bumble Reveals New Brand Identity To Usher In New Era Of Dating
It's ironic that all the dating apps market themselves as having no weirdos, freaks or mummy's boys like their rivals.
Stay In The House From Up! Airbnb Introduces Icons
Airbnb is now letting people stay in "iconic" places that sadly doesn't include the house from Silence Of The Lambs.