TRA Welcomes Raft Of New Hires; Bolstering Expertise Across Markets

In a strategic move to bolster its capabilities, insights and research agency, TRA announces the appointment of a raft of new hires to its Sydney and Melbourne teams. The six new hires team are a direct result of TRA’s signifcant organic and new business growth across both markets.

Terri Hall, managing partner, TRA Sydney said both Sydney and Melbourne had experienced exponential growth since launching offices in Australia three years ago (Melbourne in 2021 and Sydney in 2022), and the hire of six talented professionals highlights TRA’s commitment to seek talent who provide quantitative and qualitative experience, coupled with strategic and creative thinking.

Hall said: “Our expanded team bring a diverse range of skills to the table, underscoring TRA’s desire to hire the best talent in market and enable us to continue to deliver cutting-edge solutions for clients. People are at the heart of what we do. There is an art to knowing people and the success of this hinges on building teams that have unique perspectives and multi-layered skills.”

Hall continued: “Mark (Hobart) and I are thrilled to welcome these talented and passionate people into our growing business in Sydney and Melbourne, bringing their smarts and passion to clients including Edgewell, Danone, News Corp, and The Real Pet Food Company. All our new team members will bolster our existing talented teams in each office and hiring them is imperative to our continued momentum.

“As more and more clients demand insights-led marketing stratregies to drive growth, TRA continues to look to expand its senior leadership team in Australia to meet market demand, and we look forward to welcoming additional talent to our team moving forward.” Hall concluded.

The new hires and their individual specialist skills include:

· Alexandra Fulton, Account Lead, Melbourne (Key skills: quant research and strategy)

· Nana Kawaura, Account Lead, Sydney (Key skills: quant research, brand management, inisights and strategy)

· Jemimah Gray, qualitative lead, Melbourne (Key skills: qual research, trend forecasting, strategy)

· Claire Timmons, senior qualitative consultant, Melbourne (Key skills: strategy, qual research)

· Charlotte Saunders, senior consultant, Sydney (Key skills: strategy, qual research)

· Sam Stalley, consultant, Sydney (Key skills: quant research, spanning tracking and segmentation)

Mark Hobart, managing partner, TRA Melbourne, said: “I echo Terri’s sentiment that we are thrilled to add such high calibre talent to our team, further strengthening the capabilities across both offices. Specifically, Alexandra’s broad and deep experince in quant adds significant firepower to Melbourne’s quant capability and together with the rest of the team will support the ever increasing client demand for our quant ad hoc and tracking expertise.”

Newly appointed account lead, Alexandra Fulton said: “TRA has established itself as the agency to watch on the Australian insights scene. While I was drawn to their reputation for thinking differently about research and consumer behaviour, I was also impressed by their approach and commitment to their own people and culture. I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to use my experience in quantitative methods to support Melbourne’s team further build this capability, and to take my own skills to the next level.”

Alexandra, Claire and Jemimah are based in Melbourne; Nana, Charlotte and Sam in Sydney. All appointments are effective immediately.