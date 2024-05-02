Budweiser Brazil Turns Songs That Name Drop The Iconic Brand Into Spotify Ads

Budweiser has created a new way of advertising on Spotify to ensure that ads don’t ruin the vibe of your favourite playlists. UninterruptAds: a pioneering initiative, converts songs that mention the brand’s name into targeted ads within the platform in Brazil.

When the Brazilian team identified that their name is present in more than 500 tracks available on Spotify, the beer brand decided to transform this spontaneous promotion into ads that don’t interrupt the listener’s moment.

Songs like My Luv, by Brazilian artist Kafé, were carefully programmed to be advertised in playlists that correspond to their genre, ensuring a smooth integration with the user experience. Launched in April, the project created by the Africa Creative agency reinforces Budweiser’s commitment to valuing both fans and artists, enriching the Spotify experience for the public and offering greater visibility to the artists who, indirectly, promoted the brand through years.

“With this strategy, Budweiser shows that, beyond supporting, it is also part of music. The brand authentically inserts itself into the music scene, promoting a deeper connection with fans and artists,” said Daniel Wakswaser, CMO at Ambev, in Brazil.

“This project used audio format as a form of content, completely innovative in the segment. In addition, we segment the campaign for specific audiences and rhythms, making the ad super organic for users,” said Thais Altschuller, beverage client partner at Spotify.