DMARGE Founder Unveils Creator-Led Social Media Agency Feedstar

Luc Wiesman, founder of DMARGE, has launched a creator-led social media agency, Feedstar.

This venture extends his and the team’s expertise in digital publishing to social media, offering strategic, creative, and management solutions that resonate with male and female Millennials and Gen Z.

With 14 years of experience reaching millions monthly across platforms like Facebook, Instagram, X, and TikTok, Feedstar employs a creator-led approach using real customer insights to develop authentic, brand-aligned content and strategies.

“Rockstars, Popstars, Superstars….we’re now living in the age of the ‘Feedstar’,” said Luc Wiesman, founder of Feedstar. “Originating from a publisher’s understanding of what pops and what flops on social media, Feedstar aims to change how brands engage with their audiences. Our collective experience working with a diverse range of influencers and creators helps brands navigate the complex landscape of digital influence, distinguishing between the good and bad”.

Operating in Australia’s $250 million influencer market, Feedstar is uniquely positioned to respond to rapid changes in buying behaviours and the need for continuous or ‘always on’ content…just like a publisher.

@Australian marketers need to move away from their ‘everything needs to be brand perfect’ thinking and realise it’s the low-fi stuff that often performs the best,” said Romer Macapuno, Creative Lead at Feedstar.

Feedstar brings a publisher’s perspective to a market where brands traditionally prioritise products over audience, and hopes to change this by delivering fast and efficient content that’s on point.