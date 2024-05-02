Icon Agency bolsters consumer and integrated offer with major hires

Leading independent Icon Agency has announced the appointment of Nick Zonnios as director of consumer and Georgina Rees as director of brand and campaigns within its communications department to lead its growing integrated and consumer offers.

Zonnios was most recently director at CHEP PR, and previously served as general manager at Clemenger PR. He will head up Icon’s newly launched consumer practice.

Rees joined Icon from Mahlab, where she was marketing director, and has a background leading integrated clients and teams at agencies in London and Sydney. She will lead Icon’s diverse mix of integrated projects and clients.

“Brands are facing an ever more complex and competitive landscape when marketing to consumers. It takes sharp strategy, brilliant creativity and flawless execution to drive tangible impact for clients, and it was abundantly clear that Icon had built its agency on those principles. When the team got in touch with the opportunity to build the best consumer PR practice in the country, it was too good to pass up,” said Zonnios

“Icon goes far beyond integration by taking an interdisciplinary approach which delivers exceptional work and massive value to clients. Helping lead this offer is an incredibly exciting opportunity, and I can’t wait to get stuck in”, said Rees.

Icon’s executive director of communications, David Radestock, welcomed Zonnios and Rees.

“These hires reflect our limitless ambition, rapid growth trajectory, and unique offer to the market. Nick and Georgina easily meet the criteria to join the Icon team, which is to be both wonderfully talented and wonderful people. They will transform our offer by delivering world-class, interdisciplinary consumer work, and I’m delighted to be working with them.”

The recent senior hires come off the back of rapid growth for the agency over the last year, with its communications department more than doubling in size and chalking up a number of high-profile client wins such as Meta, and major new programs with the Department of Home Affairs and the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.