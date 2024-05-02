Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth & George Miller Ignite Sydney For Epic Mad Max Launch

The global promotional tour for Universal’s Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, the much-anticipated return to the iconic dystopian world Academy Award-winning mastermind George Miller created 45 years ago, kicked off in epic fashion in Sydney yesterday.

Anya Taylor-Joy returned to Australia, joining Chris Hemsworth, George Miller and producer Doug Mitchell at a fiery media call like no other to officially launch the film’s global promotional tour in Sydney yesterday.

The stars posed for photos in front of 4m high FURIOSA letters on Sydney’s Harbour, flanked by the legendary ‘Interceptor’ vehicle from the Mad Max films and ‘Cranky Black’ Furiosa’s car from the new film, while the iconic War Boys chanted atop the Harbour Bridge.

The formidable trio later celebrated alongside their Aussie cast and crew – including Alyla Browne, Charlee Fraser, Lachy Hulme and many more – as well as local film industry, celebrities and VIP guests at The State Theatre.

The team will then begin their global publicity trek, travelling to Mexico City, the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, London, Miami, New York, Toronto and Los Angeles.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga will have its World Premiere at the Festival de Cannes with Out of Competition gala screening at the Grand Théâtre Lumière on May 15.

Releasing wide in Australian cinemas May 23.