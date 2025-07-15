Ryvalmedia Wins Media Adrenaline Experiences Account, Expanding Partnership With Big Red Group

Ryvalmedia has been appointed to the media account for Adrenaline Experience, an adventure experiences marketplace and part of the Big Red Group portfolio.

The appointment marks an expansion of the partnership between Ryvalmedia and Big Red Group, with Adrenaline becoming the second brand from the group to join Ryvalmedia Sydney’s client roster, alongside RedBalloon.

Adrenaline Experiences provides experiences such as skydiving, hot air ballooning, jet boating and V8 race drives. The brand is preparing for a relaunch, with Ryvalmedia tasked with leading the charge across all media channels.

As part of its remit, Ryvalmedia will deliver a media strategy encompassing full-funnel planning and buying. The initial focus will be the reintroduction of the Adrenaline brand to market, while also driving commercial performance for key campaigns, including the Father’s Day retail period.

Ryvalmedia will work in close collaboration with Adrenaline’s internal team, who will continue to manage Search Engine Advertising (SEA), Meta and Affiliate channels.

“The continuation of our partnership with Big Red Group is a testament to the strength of our collaboration, shared vision, and proven results. We are thrilled to expand this relationship with the addition of Adrenaline Experiences and are excited to leverage our expertise and resources to drive real business outcomes,” Bianca Falloon, general manager at Ryvalmedia Sydney said.

“After the success we have had with Ryvalmedia on RedBalloon over the past two years, it was a clear choice for me to expand the partnership to include Adrenaline. The Ryvalmedia team is an exceptional partner for my team, proving time and time again that we can trust their expertise and agility on everything from tactical retail moments to major brand-shifting moments. I am so excited to see the growth we will deliver with Ryvalmedia for our adventure brand,” Toni Westlake, head of brand and marketing for Big Red Group added.