Youfoodz Spotlights Ready-To-Eat Meals In First Work From Saatchi & Saatchi

Youfoodz has launched its latest brand platform, the first work created in partnership with Saatchi & Saatchi Australia.

The spot aims to connect with time-poor consumers seeking quick yet nourishing meal solutions, with the brand’s ready-to-eat meals spotlighted.

With media strategy and placement by Spark Foundry Australia, the campaign launches across BVOD, SVOD, OOH, digital, social and radio.

“With ‘Real food for the real world’, we’re celebrating the beautiful chaos of modern life — and showing Aussies that nourishing, great-tasting food doesn’t need to be sacrificed when things get busy. This campaign is an exciting step forward for the Youfoodz brand, and we’re thrilled to be working with such strong partners to bring it to life,” Chloe Painter, director of brand marketing ANZ at Youfoodz said.

“So often, the world of ads is plagued with scenarios that pretend we live in an ideal world and make ideal decisions that have ideal outcomes. We wanted this campaign to challenge that and acknowledge that our days are full of drama, mistakes and accidental all-staff emails. But that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t be able to enjoy an ideal meal that’s well made,” Avish Gordhan, chief creative officer at Saatchi & Saatchi Australia added.

“This campaign marks a significant milestone for Youfoodz, launching their new brand platform with a large-scale brand media campaign. Through the powerful collaboration between Spark Foundry Australia, Saatchi & Saatchi Australia and the Youfoodz team, we aim to further elevate the brand as a trusted category leader,” Nora Nasser, client partner, Spark Foundry Australia said.

