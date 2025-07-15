Cymbal Agency Appoints Christa Muller As Senior Account Manager

Brisbane-based digital marketing agency Cymbal has appointed Christa Muller as senior account manager, stepping into a leadership role across the agency’s organic social media and influencer marketing services.

Muller has joined Cymbal following more than eight years in digital marketing and brand strategy, including the past three and a half years at brand and marketing agency With Christie Serhan, bringing experience leading multi-platform campaigns across the fashion, lifestyle and property sectors.

In her new role, she will lead content, influencer, and social media accounts spanning fashion, retail, beauty and lifestyle, including client mainstays such as Chevron Renaissance and IDA+S Collection, and the newly onboarded Alcove Southport.

Her appointment follows Cymbal’s growth from a solo operation at its founding in September 2023 to a four-person team in under two years.

“The agency’s growth has been fueled by strong client retention, impactful campaign results, and a growing reputation as a go-to partner for strategic yet creative social media marketing,” Cymbal founder and director Sarah Hall said.

“This next chapter for Cymbal is all about doubling down on what we do best – strategic, creative, and results-driven social media. As our clients increasingly engage us across multiple services, Christa’s appointment brings senior oversight to the organic and influencer space, allowing us to continue scaling with purpose.

“Her leadership across key client accounts means we can keep growing across both paid and organic marketing in a sustainable, strategic way”.

“When it comes to organic and paid marketing, creative has become one of the most powerful, if not the most powerful, drivers of success,” Hall said.

“With the rise of AI and changing platform algorithms, what matters most is the ability to create high-impact, platform-native content that’s guided by performance insights and actioned through creativity.

“Where traditional performance agencies stop at the data, we use it to inform and shape standout creative that actually moves the needle. Cymbal has become known for optimising in real time, without losing the creative spark”.

Cymbal’s offering spans paid and organic social media, influencer marketing, content creation and email marketing.