AdvertisingNewsletter

Cymbal Agency Appoints Christa Muller As Senior Account Manager

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
3 Min Read
List of Images 1/5

Brisbane-based digital marketing agency Cymbal has appointed Christa Muller as senior account manager, stepping into a leadership role across the agency’s organic social media and influencer marketing services.

Muller has joined Cymbal following more than eight years in digital marketing and brand strategy, including the past three and a half years at brand and marketing agency With Christie Serhan, bringing experience leading multi-platform campaigns across the fashion, lifestyle and property sectors.

In her new role, she will lead content, influencer, and social media accounts spanning fashion, retail, beauty and lifestyle, including client mainstays such as Chevron Renaissance and IDA+S Collection, and the newly onboarded Alcove Southport.

Her appointment follows Cymbal’s growth from a solo operation at its founding in September 2023 to a four-person team in under two years.

“The agency’s growth has been fueled by strong client retention, impactful campaign results, and a growing reputation as a go-to partner for strategic yet creative social media marketing,” Cymbal founder and director Sarah Hall said.

“This next chapter for Cymbal is all about doubling down on what we do best – strategic, creative, and results-driven social media. As our clients increasingly engage us across multiple services, Christa’s appointment brings senior oversight to the organic and influencer space, allowing us to continue scaling with purpose.

“Her leadership across key client accounts means we can keep growing across both paid and organic marketing in a sustainable, strategic way”.

“When it comes to organic and paid marketing, creative has become one of the most powerful, if not the most powerful, drivers of success,” Hall said.

“With the rise of AI and changing platform algorithms, what matters most is the ability to create high-impact, platform-native content that’s guided by performance insights and actioned through creativity.

“Where traditional performance agencies stop at the data, we use it to inform and shape standout creative that actually moves the needle. Cymbal has become known for optimising in real time, without losing the creative spark”.

Cymbal’s offering spans paid and organic social media, influencer marketing, content creation and email marketing.

Related posts:

  1. Google DV360 Joins OzTAM As Latest VOZ Streaming Partner
  2. Rhonda’s Recipe for Murder: Netflix Eyes Mandy McElhinney For ‘Mushroom Killer’ Role
  3. Ogilvy PR Wins Tourism New Zealand Account Following Competitive Pitch
  4. Allianz’s ‘Care You Can Count On’ Wins Spot As Aussies’ Favourite Ad, But Respondents Struggle To Remember Brand
Fredrika Stigell
By Fredrika Stigell
Follow:
Fredrika Stigell is a journalist at B&T with a focus on all things culture. Fredrika is also completing a Master of Archaeology, focusing on Indigenous rock art and historical artefacts in Kakadu National Park. Previously, she worked at a heritage company helping to organise storage collections for Sydney historical artefacts. Fredrika majored in English during her Bachelor's and is an avid reader with a particular interest in 19th and 20th century literary fiction.

Latest News

Patrick Rowe, Mandie Van Der Merwe, Avish Gordhan.
Agency Scorecard: Saatchi & Saatchi
SCA Chief Content Officer Dave Cameron To Depart After 30 Years
Harley-Davidson Rallies Riders For Inaugural ‘United We Ride’ Fundraiser Via The Salvation Army
Agency Scorecard: Nunn Media
Register Lost your password?