Effie Worldwide Strengthens Board With 6 New Members

Effie Worldwide, has announced six new members to their Worldwide Board of Directors, alongside three new co-chairs of the Future Council; a powerful injection of fresh talent as the organization evolves across all its programs to expand its mission to champion marketing effectiveness.

The Effie Board contributes to the non-profit’s mission to champion effectiveness through the Effie Academy and Insight programs, alongside the Effie marketing awards.

Chaired by Jae Goodman, founder & CEO of Superconnector Studios, its members are leaders from across the industry, from brands, agencies, and media platforms. They are appointed to represent diverse specialisms and experiences but all have a vested interest in leading the effectiveness agenda.

The incoming additions to Effie Worldwide’s 24-strong Board of Directors are:

∙ Asmirh Davis, chief strategy officer and founding partner at Majority

∙ Greg Walsh, global chief business transformation officer at Havas Media Network

∙ Harjot Singh, global chief strategy officer at McCann Worldgroup

∙ Jean Lin, group president – global practices at dentsu

∙ Katrin Zimmermann, CEO and managing director at TLGG USA, an Omnicom Precision Marketing Group company

∙ Stephanie Redish Hofmann, managing director, global client partnerships at Google

At the same time, Effie has strengthened the Effie Future Council, its new body of rising stars from across the industry, with the appointment of Adam Craw, global head of Prime marketing at Amazon as Co-chair Elect alongside Emily Portnoy, chief strategy officer at BBDO New York, and Johnny Corpuz, head of comms strategy, LA at Anomaly, also co-chairs.

Established last year, the Future Council was conceived to bring additional energy, vigor and a different perspective to the brand. The full Future Council line up can be found here.

Effie Worldwide’s Global CEO, Traci Alford said: “Whilst our mission to lead, inspire, and champion the practice and practitioners of marketing effectiveness remains the same, the way in which we deliver to it has evolved.

“We may be renowned for our global awards program, which spans 125 markets through our 56

programs, but we are equally proud of our Academy and Insight programs, which equip marketers with all the tools and training they need to succeed.”

In recent weeks, the non-profit organization has also developed a new Effie brand and visual identity Traci adds: “The time was right for a refreshed brand and visual ID that reflects who we are today. We’re grateful for the help and expertise of our Board and Future Council in honing our brand, and credit goes to Here.We.Go. studio’s Lou Sloper for the visual ID.”