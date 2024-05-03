Nearly 90% Of Consumers Want Transparency About AI Images, Finds Getty Images Report
Getty Images yesterday held a Webinar to announce the release of its “Building Trust in the Age of AI” report. The study aims to empower marketers and communications professionals by providing data-driven insights into the integration of AI-generated content within marketing and communications strategies.
Supported by the company’s cutting-edge visual and creative intelligence platform, VisualGPS, the report draws from the global perspectives of over 30,000 adults in 25 countries from 2022 to 2024. It offers valuable insights into consumer attitudes toward AI-generated content in advertising, its impact on brand trust, and key factors that distinguish exceptional visual content, irrespective of whether it is captured by humans or generated by AI.
One of the central findings of the report is the critical importance of authenticity and trust in consumer engagement with brands employing AI-generated imagery. With almost 90 per cent of consumers globally wanting to know whether an image has been created using AI, this focus on authenticity emphasises the importance for brands to thoughtfully consider how to incorporate AI-generated images into current workflows.
Across the APAC region, there are mixed feelings toward AI, coupled with concerns about job displacement and misinformation spread, reflecting cautious optimism. This cautious approach contrasts with the global narrative of excitement surrounding AI, highlighting unique cultural and economic considerations. Additional differentiators across the region include:
- Preference for Unretouched Visuals: 64 per cent of ANZ respondents question the authenticity of AI content, valuing human elements and ethics, more than the global norm (52 per cent). The preference for authenticity and unretouched visuals suggests a deeper appreciation for natural and genuine imagery. This preference underscores the importance of authenticity in visual content and differs from the global narrative, which may place greater emphasis on innovation and technology.
- AI and Productivity: The belief among over 80 per cent of APAC respondents that AI can enhance productivity reflects a pragmatic outlook on technology’s role in the region. This focus on practical benefits aligns with global sentiments but underscores the importance of tangible advantages in the adoption of AI technology.
“Businesses across all industries are asking the question, ‘should we be engaging with AI generated content and if so, how?’ Successful advertising has always been grounded in highly creative and authentic visual storytelling – and this remains as true today as ever, regardless of whether a brand chooses human-shot or AI-generated content. Our report serves as a compass for brands wanting to move beyond the hype and deeply understand their audience’s expectations so they can speak to them with the right content in the right channels, building consumer trust and driving meaningful action,” said Dr. Rebecca Swift, Getty Images’ global head of creative content.
To help brand professionals and business leaders in navigating AI-generated content creation, Getty Images’ report “Building Trust in the Age of AI” outlines the following key considerations:
Is AI the right tool for your campaign?
Reflect on the core message of your campaign and carefully evaluate which type of imagery (AI-generated, UGC, pre-shot), including the format (image or video), aligns with its objectives. The report revealed that 98 per cent of consumers agree that ‘authentic’ images and videos are pivotal in establishing trust, indicating that where trust is the key aim, pre-shot content may perform better in engaging consumers.
VisualGPS also revealed, given the high levels of trust and expectations associated with industries such as healthcare/pharmaceuticals and financial services they are increasingly expected to be transparent so a thoughtful approach to content types will protect your consumer relationship. However, there’s more openness amongst ANZ consumers for AI’s creative capabilities in areas such as travel and automotive.
AI is a tool, not a replacement for creativity
From prompting highly conceptual image outputs to crafting a full campaign with human-shot visuals from scratch, creativity remains indispensable in connecting with consumers, especially amid growing distrust and visual saturation – in fact, 75 per cent of ANZ respondents agree ‘It’s getting to the point where I can’t tell if an image is real’. Generative AI tools can only access what has been, not react to the present or future—or consider how people currently feel about a brand or product. Human creativity continues to be paramount in forging that connection.
Keep authenticity and transparency in focus
According to VisualGPS research, people define ‘authentic’ as ‘real’ or ‘the real thing’, followed by ‘true’ or ‘truthful’, with 87 per cent of respondents considering it important for an image to be authentic. The research also revealed that AI-generated depictions of non-human subjects were perceived as less misleading than AI-generated images featuring people or real products. If authenticity is a focal point for the campaign, consider using high-quality pre-shot images and videos to connect with your audience.
Furthermore, 86 per cent of ANZ respondents favour labelling AI-generated visuals with a desire for greater clarity and transparency. If you opt for using AI-generated content, particularly if featuring people, it’s important to consider this so your audience feels you have been transparent with them.
Safeguard against potential risks
While many tools can ignite your creativity, some tools are safer than others. Generative AI by Getty Images, trained exclusively off permissioned content from Getty Images’ creative library, is 100 per cent commercially safe to use and offers indemnification on every image, empowering you to create and market with confidence and free from legal risk.
Please login with linkedin to commentAI Getty Images
Latest News
DMARGE Founder Unveils Creator-Led Social Media Agency Feedstar
New creator-led social media agency Feedstar to be aimed directly at Gen Zs. Well, they'd hardly want print, would they?
TV Ratings (02/05/2024): A total of 1,753,000 Aussies Witness Port Adelaide’s Defeat
Seven's AFL numbers almost double that of the NRL last night. The NRL still easily winning for ruptured ACLs.
Hotglue Cashes In With La Trobe Financial Digital Media Account
Hotglue staffers learning their cashflows from their collaterals today after nabbing La Trobe Financial's digital media.
M&C Saatchi’s Sydney Creative Lead Exits
B&T's stopping short of calling it a revolving door at M&C at the present, but there's definitely heat on the hinges.
Taylor Swift’s Music Re-Enters TikTok As Universal Pens Landmark Deal
Yes, B&T may have spent 152 hours failing to get Taylor Swift tickets, but, as you'll read here, it's all behind us now.
HAVAS Red launches inaugural Influencer White Paper
Havas Red has debuted its first influencer white paper. Unless you print it out in colour, of course.
Two Sides Global Campaign Reports Increasing Greenwashing As Organisations Focus On Sustainability
New report confirms greenwashing's on the rise. Apparently Mars' 'work, rest & play' claims also under investigation.
Aruga Launches New HQ & Changed Ownership Structure
PR agency Aruga proves Brisbane is 'so hot right now'. So hot in fact, Adelaide's had to go on anti-anxiety meds.
Delicious & American Express Partner To Launch Month Out 2024 In Sydney
Cost of living got you eating noodles prepared in the two-minute style? Why not live vicariously through this.
Aussie Ad Market Continues Decline In March
The belt-tightening in adland shows signs of a turnaround soon. Bar the belt-loosening at the all-you-can-eat buffet.
VMA Focuses On Skills And Training For Members
If there was a post-COVID hangover (bar the anti-vax ranters) it was the rise in skills shortages. Here's another one.
The National Breast Cancer Foundation Partners With VML To Boost Funds
Anyone else feel we've exhausted the office morning tea for cancer? B&T proposes the office moonshine still instead.
Perry ‘Pez’ Lazaris Named New National Hit Network Announcer
Why is it mandatory for the media to only publish the nicknames of people in radio & underworld crime figures?
Before Adland: Garry Dawson’s Journey From Teacher To Marketer
Here, the Hopeful Monsters marketer talks his shift from the classroom to the room wherever marketers congregate.
Scott Cam Urges Tradies To Prioritise Sun Protection
The Block host promoting sun protection to tradies. Also, don't try getting into the RSL after 6pm wearing high viz.
PubMatic Study: Advertising On Retail Media Is 50% More Effective Than Social Media
New study finds retail media 50% more effective than social. B&T says two-for-one Tim Tams trumps the lot.
From MOWING to life GROWING: Jim Penman launches ‘Life Coaching’ services
Can't decide on getting the hedges trimmed or finding a deeper meaning to life? You're in luck with this new venture.
Budweiser Brazil Turns Songs That Name Drop The Iconic Brand Into Spotify Ads
It's strange that Budweiser never found a market among beer-swilling Aussies. Then again, neither did the fluffy duck.
Effie Worldwide Strengthens Board With 6 New Members
B&T hopes everyone's wearing their Maseur sandals at the Effies, as it's standing room only at the next board meeting.
Special Enlist A Penguin Named Nigel In Latest Energy Campaign For Contact
Special unveils Nigel the penguin in work for energy provider Contact. Apparently Percy the peacock was booked.
Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth & George Miller Ignite Sydney For Epic Mad Max Launch
The Mad Max film franchise is Australia's cinematic gift to the world. That & Chris Hemsworth's near perfect cheekbones.
IAS Launches First-To-Market Integration With Roblox To Provide 3D Immersive Measurement
Always thought you could do with better 3D immersive measurement? Happy days are ahead here.
Fast And Furious: Top Gear Australia Launch Thrilled Motorheads, Car Entusiasts And Guests
B&T is still no closer to knowing who the new Stig is, except that she is a woman and a ridiculously fast.
TV Ratings (02/05/2024): Seven’s The 1% Club Wins The Night
The 1% club did not live up to its name when it comes to TV ratings last night.
TRA Welcomes Raft Of New Hires; Bolstering Expertise Across Markets
Insights and research agency TRA announces slew of new hires. Still no news on the return of marble wash denim, however.
CX Lavender Hires Boston Consulting Group’s Kim Verbrugghe as Chief Strategy Officer
CX Lavender announces new strategy hire and channels 'acoustic folk act at local RSL' for the publicity pic.
Opinion: Community standards, will they be the death of us?
This columnist is talking community standards. Sadly not those people who put dogs in trolleys in supermarkets.
Tegel gets heads bobbing with new free-range chicken platform
Sure, there's a lot of moral considerations when buying a chook. Yet, not as baffling as buying eggs or canned tuna.
Study: 66% of Aussie men believe masculinity is under attack
Two-thirds of Aussie blokes say masculinity's under attack. That said, sales of Solo lemon drink appear robust.
‘Equal Writes’: Canyon reveals new campaign and refreshed brand for women and non-binary writers
As this brand redesign again proves, nothing beats black on white. Well, white on black in this instance.
Icon Agency bolsters consumer and integrated offer with major hires
Icon Agency unveils new recruits. As press photo confirms office moustache competition now a lay-down misère.
Clemenger launches agricultural graduate program
Has Farmer Wants A Wife triggered an interest in dagging & hay balers? This grads program may resonate.
Levi’s Appoint UM As Global Media Agency For $217m Account
Levi's are the jeans for rockstars, models & the cool kids. Although that's not stopped dads from ruining their image.
QMS Nabs Sean Rigby From oOh!media
Things set to get spicy at the next Outdoor Media Association dinner and dance as a rival gets poached.
Bumble Reveals New Brand Identity To Usher In New Era Of Dating
It's ironic that all the dating apps market themselves as having no weirdos, freaks or mummy's boys like their rivals.
Stay In The House From Up! Airbnb Introduces Icons
Airbnb is now letting people stay in "iconic" places that sadly doesn't include the house from Silence Of The Lambs.