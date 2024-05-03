M&C Saatchi’s Sydney Creative Lead Exits

One of M&C Saatchi’s top creative directors has left the business among a small number of redundancies.

The agency’s Sydney group creative director Sharon Edmonston (pictured above), who was promoted to her role in February 2023, has left.

An M&C Saatchi spokesperson said: “As M&C Saatchi embraces the optimum creative structure for our clients’ needs and evolving capabilities, the necessary yet difficult decision has been made to reshape select roles.

“We are sad to part ways with colleagues that have played significant roles in delivering exceptional campaigns for our valued clients; for which we would like to say a heartfelt thank you.

“Small changes to our creative structure are required to channel our big ambition and purposefully continue M&C Saatchi Group on its trajectory of success.”

Edmonston is the most high profile departure among a handful of creatives who have left the business in recent weeks. She is also the most senior departure since chief strategy officer Emily Taylor left in February this year.

Her exit comes in the wake of M&C Saatchi not being shortlisted in the final round of the Tourism Australia creative review, one of the agency’s most prestigious accounts. Clemenger Group, Accenture Song and Publicis Groupe are still in the running for that account.

Another notable M&C Saatchi client, Endeavour Group, the parent company of hotels and alcohol retailers Dan Murphy’s and BWS, is also reviewing its creative account.

Last year, M&C Saatchi appointed Steve Coll as its creative lead across the Australia and New Zealand region, succeeding Cam Blackley, who left the business after more than five years.