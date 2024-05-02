Perry ‘Pez’ Lazaris Named New National Hit Network Announcer

The Hit Network has announced Perry ‘Pez’ Lazaris will be taking over the Hit Network’s regional Afternoon shift from Monday, 6 May.

Pez knows a thing or two about radio with a career spanning over 15 years, working in Townsville, Adelaide, Western Australia and most recently, Newcastle. Now, Pez will take over the national regional shift that broadcasts across most of Australia from Hobart to Broome and Albany to Cairns.

He will host the program from SCA’s Gold Coast studio.

Pez said: “After spending the last decade achieving some massive personal and professional goals in Newy, I’m excited to be entering the next phase of my radio journey by joining the amazing team on the GC.

“A big thankyou to every single person in the Newcastle team who has made the last 10 years some of the best – now bring on sunny Queensland!”

SCA head of content – Regional, Blair Woodcock, said: “We’re so excited to have Pez across the country on the Hit Network. Over the last 15 years, Pez has shown he’s got the creativity and the enthusiasm to nail this role and we can wait to watch him!”

Listen to Pez weekdays 12-3pm from Monday, 6 May across the regional Hit Network and LiSTNR.