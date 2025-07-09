NOVA Entertainment Partners With Mark Bouris’ Mentored Studios Podcast Platform

Advertising

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
2 Min Read
NOVA Entertainment has announced a new partnership with Mentored Studios, the podcast platform founded by Mark Bouris AM.

Over ten years ago, Bouris founded Mentored, which focuses on levelling listeners’ careers, businesses and lives.

Nova Podcasts have partnered with Mentored Studios on three flagship podcasts: Straight Talk, Project 100 and The Mentor, as well as Property Insights and Off the Record with Buzz & Webby.

“We’re proud to welcome Mentored to the Nova Podcasts network. Mark is a powerhouse in the Australian business landscape, and we’re committed to scaling the reach and commercial impact of all the Mentored shows as part of our premium podcast offering,” NOVA Entertainment’s chief growth officer, Adam Johnson said.

“We’re thrilled to partner with NOVA. We’ve built Mentored to be a trusted voice across all things business, finance and health, and we’re looking forward to building on that momentum. This is a strategic move that allows us to remain focused on high-impact content while looking at new commercial opportunities,” Mark Bouris, Mentored founder added.

In Straight Talk, Bouris sits down with athletes and artists to entrepreneurs and politicians, to unpack what drives them, the challenges they’ve faced and the lessons they’ve learned along the way.

Project 100 is a personal project of Bouris’s; the podcast follows Mark as he speaks with health experts to uncover what moves the needle when it comes to living a longer, healthier life, featuring facts and science-backed insights.

The Mentor is a business podcast, where for over 10 years, Bouris has interviewed business owners, entrepreneurs and thought leaders, exploring what drives them, the obstacles they’ve faced and the lessons they’ve learnt.

Fredrika Stigell
By Fredrika Stigell
Fredrika Stigell is a journalist at B&T with a focus on all things culture. Fredrika is also completing a Master of Archaeology, focusing on Indigenous rock art and historical artefacts in Kakadu National Park. Previously, she worked at a heritage company helping to organise storage collections for Sydney historical artefacts. Fredrika majored in English during her Bachelor's and is an avid reader with a particular interest in 19th and 20th century literary fiction.

