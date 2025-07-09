Samsung Mobile Unveils New Galaxy Z & Watch8 Series In National Campaign

Samsung Electronics Australia has launched its new Galaxy Z series with the Galaxy Z Fold7, Galaxy Z Flip7, Galaxy Flip7 FE and the Watch8 Series.

The launch of the new Samsung Galaxy Z series and Watch8 series is supported with an integrated marketing and communications campaign that includes multiple consumer touchpoints across digital and social, TV and BVOD/SVOD, video, display, publisher partnerships, creator collaborations, PR and over 1,300 OOH placements.

OOH placements include Samsung panels in Sydney’s Broadway and George Street and Melbourne’s Emporium train station dominations in Sydney and Melbourne and a 3D-enabled takeover at Southern Cross in Melbourne.

The Galaxy Z Fold7 is the thinnest and lightest Galaxy Z Fold yet and includes a 200MP main camera, 10MP telephoto

and 12MP ultra-wide camera.

The Galaxy Z Flip7 comes with a wider Flex Window for the multimodal era, allowing users to take selfies and make instant edits, without needing to open the phone.

The foldable form factor is now available with the first FE model of the Galaxy Z series – the Galaxy Z Flip FE.

The new Samsung Galaxy Z series is launched in Australia as new research reveals 90 per cent of Australians deem their phone their number one essential and almost half of Australians claim to use their smartphones to multitask more (45 per cent) over the past two years.

The Galaxy Watch8 series – Galaxy Watch8, and Galaxy Watch8 Classic – introduces Samsung’s thinnest design to date, with 24/7 health tracking, advanced sensors and personalised insights.

Samsung found that as almost half of Australians claim that cost (46.5 per cent) and time (46.9 per cent) are the key barriers to achieving their health and fitness journey, 3 the Galaxy Watch8, and Galaxy Watch8 Classic come with advanced sleep, activity and mindfulness.

“We are pleased to launch the new Galaxy Z Fold7, Galaxy Z Flip7, Galaxy Z Flip7 FE, Galaxy Watch8, and Galaxy Watch8 Classic. All combine AI with hardware advancements to reshape the smartphone and wearables experience, and to meet the unique lifestyles of any Australian, making these devices the ultimate multi-tasking companions,” Eric Chou, vice president of mobile experience at Samsung Australia, Samsung Electronics Australia said.

“Now in our seventh generation, Samsung is leading the charge in mainstream foldables adoption. The Galaxy Z Fold7 and Flip7 set a new benchmark in our leadership in innovation, with a new standard of ultra-slim and ultra-light foldables. At Samsung, we are proud to be blending design and engineering together, to provide Australians with a refined foldable experience, without compromising on quality, while achieving best-in-class design, performance, and camera advancements,” Chou added.