Shout Digital Pinches We Lysn’s Megan Moloney As Chief Customer Officer

Megan Moloney has joined Shout Digital in the newly created role of chief customer officer, focused on the retention and growth of its client roster. Moloney was most recently head of partnerships & account management at We Lysn, a telehealth mental health services company.

Moloney’s role will oversee the entire account management function of the business.

“As the business continues to grow, my focus will be on ensuring we maintain a high level of proactivity, whilst also looking for opportunities to add incremental value to our partners’ businesses beyond our initial remits,” Moloney said.

“I’m hyper-vigilant about client relationship sentiment and I’m keen to help Shout continue to upskill and share its depth of experience and knowledge across the business. The entire staff is incredibly talented, and our teams have elected to work remotely to both advance their careers whilst living their best, balanced lives. There’s a treasure trove of talent and knowledge within the team, which is ripe for opportunity,” she added.

Moloney launched her career in sales and account management at Coca-Cola and PepsiCo. She then joined Online Marketing Gurus at its inception, rising to lead an account management team of 30, whilst building out the agency operations and partnerships for continued global growth.

Prior to this role, Moloney was head of partnerships at an online health-tech platform.

“We’ve done remarkably well as an agile business. It almost feels like a luxury to have someone dedicated to keeping that thread of client sentiment for each of our client partners, or ‘customers’, across the board. But as we continue to grow, we’ve recognised the opportunity in strengthening our relationships by having someone of Megan’s calibre dedicated to keeping their commercial interests and real-time business challenges top of mind,” Shout CEO Michael Jenkins said.

Moloney, who lives in Newcastle, joined the team in May before representing Shout at Retail Fest on the Gold Coast last month.

Founded 15 years ago by CEO Michael Jenkins, the 100 per cent remote digital agency now has more than 130 retained clients.