Enjoy A Hahn Solo… And May The Fourth Be With You

This May the fourth Hahn will celebrate alongside Star Wars fans rewarding their passion via a giant Hahn travelling solo through the sky.

It’s the one day of the year when all sci-fi fans rejoice and giggle to themselves and Hahn in partnership with Thinkerbell, UM and Affinity is celebrating with an out of this world campaign.

Hahn Solo will be ever-so-slowly rolling its way into the night sky on digital OOH sites across Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Coruscant, as well as digitally via Hahn’s social channels reaching the entire Galactic Empire.

May the Fourth be with you. Hahn. Solo. How Good.

Credits

Client: Lion

Creative, Earned: Thinkerbell

Media Agency: UM

Digital Agency: Affinity