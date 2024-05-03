Delicious & American Express Partner To Launch Month Out 2024 In Sydney

delicious. and American Express have come together for the fifth consecutive year for American Express delicious. Month Out 2024, returning May 1–31.

The month-long event returns to Sydney, Adelaide, Melbourne and Brisbane, with dining offers, exclusive experiences and one-off events designed to encourage everyone to get out and enjoy the rich dining culture of their city.

American Express delicious. Month Out officially launched on Wednesday May 1, when the American Express and delicious. teams put on a special Long Lunch on Loftus Street in the Sydney CBD as well as free and ticketed events at Jacksons on George.

“Every May, the entire delicious. team clears its calendar for our biggest month of the year. Held across thousands of venues, American Express delicious. Month Out is an all-out celebration of Australia’s dynamic dining scene. From great-value restaurant meals through to lavish foodie events, our program offers something for every taste and budget,” said delicious. Editor-In-Chief Krysia Bonkowski.

“For the fifth year of the campaign, we’re thrilled to once again be working with American Express. As our naming rights partner, they have been a part of this initiative since day one, sharing our own obsession with Australia’s vibrant hospitality industry. It’s already shaping up to be the most delicious month yet”.

“Since its inception, American Express delicious. Month Out has become a highly anticipated event that celebrates the joy of dining out while providing an important boost to the Australian hospitality and dining industry,” said American Express vice president of brand, marketing and member experience Naysla Edwards.

“In addition to hundreds of irresistible dining offers and unmissable events and experiences, we are also extending our exclusive American Express Card Member offer to more than 50,000 restaurants, cafes, pubs and bars across Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide and for the first time Perth*, by giving our eligible Card Members a credit back when they dine out”.

“This AEDMO Amex Card Member offer has contributed over $80 million to the local dining industry and has supported tens of thousands of restaurants and dining venues since 2020 and we’re thrilled to be continuing to support the hospitality sector”.

Restaurant & Catering Australia CEO Suresh Manickam said: “At R&CA, we know that May is one of the quietest months in the restaurant and catering trade. This is why initiatives like AEDMO that encourage people to get out and enjoy the restaurants, cafes, pubs and bars available to them are so welcome and important for these often family-run businesses”.

Additionally, the American Express Shop Small Dining Village returns, and will pop up out the front of Customs House, serving up taste sensations for purchase from some of Australia’s favourite Shop Small cafes, restaurants and bars.

Supporting partners for the month-long event include Galliano and NON along with voco Melbourne, Hotel Indigo Brisbane, and Hotel Indigo Sydney.

The Month Out will be supported by a fully integrated three-month marketing and editorial campaign.