Delicious & American Express Partner To Launch Month Out 2024 In Sydney
delicious. and American Express have come together for the fifth consecutive year for American Express delicious. Month Out 2024, returning May 1–31.
The month-long event returns to Sydney, Adelaide, Melbourne and Brisbane, with dining offers, exclusive experiences and one-off events designed to encourage everyone to get out and enjoy the rich dining culture of their city.
American Express delicious. Month Out officially launched on Wednesday May 1, when the American Express and delicious. teams put on a special Long Lunch on Loftus Street in the Sydney CBD as well as free and ticketed events at Jacksons on George.
“Every May, the entire delicious. team clears its calendar for our biggest month of the year. Held across thousands of venues, American Express delicious. Month Out is an all-out celebration of Australia’s dynamic dining scene. From great-value restaurant meals through to lavish foodie events, our program offers something for every taste and budget,” said delicious. Editor-In-Chief Krysia Bonkowski.
“For the fifth year of the campaign, we’re thrilled to once again be working with American Express. As our naming rights partner, they have been a part of this initiative since day one, sharing our own obsession with Australia’s vibrant hospitality industry. It’s already shaping up to be the most delicious month yet”.
“Since its inception, American Express delicious. Month Out has become a highly anticipated event that celebrates the joy of dining out while providing an important boost to the Australian hospitality and dining industry,” said American Express vice president of brand, marketing and member experience Naysla Edwards.
“In addition to hundreds of irresistible dining offers and unmissable events and experiences, we are also extending our exclusive American Express Card Member offer to more than 50,000 restaurants, cafes, pubs and bars across Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide and for the first time Perth*, by giving our eligible Card Members a credit back when they dine out”.
“This AEDMO Amex Card Member offer has contributed over $80 million to the local dining industry and has supported tens of thousands of restaurants and dining venues since 2020 and we’re thrilled to be continuing to support the hospitality sector”.
Restaurant & Catering Australia CEO Suresh Manickam said: “At R&CA, we know that May is one of the quietest months in the restaurant and catering trade. This is why initiatives like AEDMO that encourage people to get out and enjoy the restaurants, cafes, pubs and bars available to them are so welcome and important for these often family-run businesses”.
Additionally, the American Express Shop Small Dining Village returns, and will pop up out the front of Customs House, serving up taste sensations for purchase from some of Australia’s favourite Shop Small cafes, restaurants and bars.
Supporting partners for the month-long event include Galliano and NON along with voco Melbourne, Hotel Indigo Brisbane, and Hotel Indigo Sydney.
The Month Out will be supported by a fully integrated three-month marketing and editorial campaign.
Please login with linkedin to commentAmerican Express delicious News Corp
Latest News
DMARGE Founder Unveils Creator-Led Social Media Agency Feedstar
New creator-led social media agency Feedstar to be aimed directly at Gen Zs. Well, they'd hardly want print, would they?
TV Ratings (02/05/2024): A total of 1,753,000 Aussies Witness Port Adelaide’s Defeat
Seven's AFL numbers almost double that of the NRL last night. The NRL still easily winning for ruptured ACLs.
Hotglue Cashes In With La Trobe Financial Digital Media Account
Hotglue staffers learning their cashflows from their collaterals today after nabbing La Trobe Financial's digital media.
M&C Saatchi’s Sydney Creative Lead Exits
B&T's stopping short of calling it a revolving door at M&C at the present, but there's definitely heat on the hinges.
Taylor Swift’s Music Re-Enters TikTok As Universal Pens Landmark Deal
Yes, B&T may have spent 152 hours failing to get Taylor Swift tickets, but, as you'll read here, it's all behind us now.
HAVAS Red launches inaugural Influencer White Paper
Havas Red has debuted its first influencer white paper. Unless you print it out in colour, of course.
Two Sides Global Campaign Reports Increasing Greenwashing As Organisations Focus On Sustainability
New report confirms greenwashing's on the rise. Apparently Mars' 'work, rest & play' claims also under investigation.
Aruga Launches New HQ & Changed Ownership Structure
PR agency Aruga proves Brisbane is 'so hot right now'. So hot in fact, Adelaide's had to go on anti-anxiety meds.
Aussie Ad Market Continues Decline In March
The belt-tightening in adland shows signs of a turnaround soon. Bar the belt-loosening at the all-you-can-eat buffet.
VMA Focuses On Skills And Training For Members
If there was a post-COVID hangover (bar the anti-vax ranters) it was the rise in skills shortages. Here's another one.
Nearly 90% Of Consumers Want Transparency About AI Images, Finds Getty Images Report
Study finds consumers want transparency around AI images. Couldn't care less about photoshopped magazine covers.
The National Breast Cancer Foundation Partners With VML To Boost Funds
Anyone else feel we've exhausted the office morning tea for cancer? B&T proposes the office moonshine still instead.
Perry ‘Pez’ Lazaris Named New National Hit Network Announcer
Why is it mandatory for the media to only publish the nicknames of people in radio & underworld crime figures?
Before Adland: Garry Dawson’s Journey From Teacher To Marketer
Here, the Hopeful Monsters marketer talks his shift from the classroom to the room wherever marketers congregate.
Scott Cam Urges Tradies To Prioritise Sun Protection
The Block host promoting sun protection to tradies. Also, don't try getting into the RSL after 6pm wearing high viz.
PubMatic Study: Advertising On Retail Media Is 50% More Effective Than Social Media
New study finds retail media 50% more effective than social. B&T says two-for-one Tim Tams trumps the lot.
From MOWING to life GROWING: Jim Penman launches ‘Life Coaching’ services
Can't decide on getting the hedges trimmed or finding a deeper meaning to life? You're in luck with this new venture.
Budweiser Brazil Turns Songs That Name Drop The Iconic Brand Into Spotify Ads
It's strange that Budweiser never found a market among beer-swilling Aussies. Then again, neither did the fluffy duck.
Effie Worldwide Strengthens Board With 6 New Members
B&T hopes everyone's wearing their Maseur sandals at the Effies, as it's standing room only at the next board meeting.
Special Enlist A Penguin Named Nigel In Latest Energy Campaign For Contact
Special unveils Nigel the penguin in work for energy provider Contact. Apparently Percy the peacock was booked.
Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth & George Miller Ignite Sydney For Epic Mad Max Launch
The Mad Max film franchise is Australia's cinematic gift to the world. That & Chris Hemsworth's near perfect cheekbones.
IAS Launches First-To-Market Integration With Roblox To Provide 3D Immersive Measurement
Always thought you could do with better 3D immersive measurement? Happy days are ahead here.
Fast And Furious: Top Gear Australia Launch Thrilled Motorheads, Car Entusiasts And Guests
B&T is still no closer to knowing who the new Stig is, except that she is a woman and a ridiculously fast.
TV Ratings (02/05/2024): Seven’s The 1% Club Wins The Night
The 1% club did not live up to its name when it comes to TV ratings last night.
TRA Welcomes Raft Of New Hires; Bolstering Expertise Across Markets
Insights and research agency TRA announces slew of new hires. Still no news on the return of marble wash denim, however.
CX Lavender Hires Boston Consulting Group’s Kim Verbrugghe as Chief Strategy Officer
CX Lavender announces new strategy hire and channels 'acoustic folk act at local RSL' for the publicity pic.
Opinion: Community standards, will they be the death of us?
This columnist is talking community standards. Sadly not those people who put dogs in trolleys in supermarkets.
Tegel gets heads bobbing with new free-range chicken platform
Sure, there's a lot of moral considerations when buying a chook. Yet, not as baffling as buying eggs or canned tuna.
Study: 66% of Aussie men believe masculinity is under attack
Two-thirds of Aussie blokes say masculinity's under attack. That said, sales of Solo lemon drink appear robust.
‘Equal Writes’: Canyon reveals new campaign and refreshed brand for women and non-binary writers
As this brand redesign again proves, nothing beats black on white. Well, white on black in this instance.
Icon Agency bolsters consumer and integrated offer with major hires
Icon Agency unveils new recruits. As press photo confirms office moustache competition now a lay-down misère.
Clemenger launches agricultural graduate program
Has Farmer Wants A Wife triggered an interest in dagging & hay balers? This grads program may resonate.
Levi’s Appoint UM As Global Media Agency For $217m Account
Levi's are the jeans for rockstars, models & the cool kids. Although that's not stopped dads from ruining their image.
QMS Nabs Sean Rigby From oOh!media
Things set to get spicy at the next Outdoor Media Association dinner and dance as a rival gets poached.
Bumble Reveals New Brand Identity To Usher In New Era Of Dating
It's ironic that all the dating apps market themselves as having no weirdos, freaks or mummy's boys like their rivals.
Stay In The House From Up! Airbnb Introduces Icons
Airbnb is now letting people stay in "iconic" places that sadly doesn't include the house from Silence Of The Lambs.