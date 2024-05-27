Cam Blackley & Emily Taylor Launch Bureau Of Everything Creative Shop

Cam Blackley and Emily Taylor, the former M&C Saatchi CCO and CSO, have launched new creative shop the Bureau of Everything.

The pair said that the Bureau combines world-class strategy and creativity as the nucleus of a more progressive creative model and business. As part of this news they are also thrilled to share that international creative powerhouse Jeff Goodby, founder of GS+P has joined their advisory board.

“Bureau is a response to what we have been hearing from clients for years,” said Cam Blackley, creative founder. “Opting for a strategy/creative directorship as the core for more impactful problem-solving. We want to partner with brands and people who are also feeling the urgency for change”.

“We have designed a creative company to truly answer the Big Question we hear from clients: What is my business problem and how will you solve it?” said Em Taylors, strategic founder.

“We are purposefully super senior, purposefully leaner, and purposefully flexible. Mixing brand and digital skills, uniting business and brand thinkers with the ability to shape teams depending on the brief. This model allows us to always have a rock solid foundation but still be bespoke and importantly, a lot less ‘cookie cutter,’” continued Taylor.

“I’m really impressed by Cam and Emily’s determination to bring a whole new way of interacting with clients in order to get things right. It’s about time,” said Jeff Goodby.

Bureau exists to make things that are as unmissable as the world they live in. “There is no alternative unless you like setting piles of money on fire,” said Blackley.

Together Cam and Em bring over 40 years of collective experience, dozens of Effies, a D&AD Black Pencil, and a Titanium Cannes Lion. All stockpiled at creative hot shops around the globe, including Droga 5 NY & SYD, AMV, AKQA LDN, Leo Burnett, BMF, and most recently M&C Saatchi Group.

Em and Cam worked together for four years at M&C Saatchi. A pairing that has won 2 Gold Effies in the last 2 years, won The LA Short Film Festival for Tourism Australia’s ‘G’day’ the movie, and the honour of most watched TED Talk in 2021 for Minderoo’s Thrive By 5. Plus a Green One Show Pencil and a D&AD Yellow Pencil for Minderoo’s Plastic Forecast announced last week.

Bureau builds bespoke teams for every project, based on the brief. They have a trusted team of mega talent they’ve worked with before, all experienced in making unmissable things. The team is already working on a brand relaunch and a series of consulting projects.

You can catch them onstage at Cannes in Cairns next week where they’ll be waxing lyrical about wasted opportunity and how to quash it.