Seven Promotes Katie Finney To National TV Sales Lead

Seven West Media has promoted Katie Finney to the new role of national television sales director.

Finney replaces Georgie Nichols, who resigned as national sales director of television this week. She will report to Angus Ross, Seven’s new TV boss, and is responsible for leading Seven’s national television sales team.

Finney, who took part in last night’s Adland Bailout, will work closely with Rachel Page, Seven’s national sales director of digital and Vikki Friscic, who became head of sales strategy and enablement earlier this week.

This week, Seven West Media dropped a bombshell by revealing that long-serving chief revenue officer Kurt Burnette, Melbourne MD and sales lead Lewis Martin and chief marketing and audience officer Melissa Hopkins were leaving the business as part of wide-sweeping redundancies that impacted north of 100 roles.

Nichols will continue with Seven until early August to assist with the transition.

“On behalf of everyone at Seven, I’d like to sincerely thank Georgie for her contribution over the past six years. She made the decision to explore new opportunities several weeks ago and will leave with our gratitude and very best wishes,” Ross said.

“I’m very pleased to welcome Katie to her new role and look forward to working closely with her. Katie has been with Seven for more than 20 years, most recently as Director of 7RED, and her passion for Seven and television is unmatched. No one has a deeper understanding of our business or is better placed to help take us forward.”

Ross said that Finney and Page would work closely to “deliver cross-screen synergies and audience-led solutions across the screens of Seven”.

Friscic, who has led Seven in South Australia for the past year, would work alongside the pair to create and execute the best strategies for Seven and its clients.