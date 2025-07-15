QBD Books Named Official Books Partner For 2025 MS Readathon

QBD Books, the largest Australian-owned and operated book retailer, has been selected as the official books partner for the 2025 MS Readathon.

The 47th MS Readathon, taking place throughout August, aims to raise vital funds in support of families living with multiple sclerosis (MS) and neurological conditions in Australia.

The partnership comes at a crucial time, with 33,000 families living with MS and 7 million families living with neurological conditions in Australia.

As the official books partner, QBD Books will leverage its network of 91 bookshops across the country to amplify the reach, participation, and impact of the MS Readathon.

The partnership aims to build on last year’s participation, which saw Australian kids read 198,490 books while raising $1.3 million.

“We’re honoured to partner with MS Readathon, an organisation doing vital work to support families across Australia affected by MS and neurological conditions,” explained Nick Croydon, CEO, QBD Books.

“At QBD Books, we believe in the power of stories to inspire, connect, and uplift, as we continue to foster the next generation of book-lovers. Every book purchased helps make a difference, and supporting the MS Readathon brings our community together for a meaningful cause,” he continued.

The partnership features two online book fairs held by QBD Books during August, each contributing 15% of sales directly to MS Readathon. The first fair targets young readers aged 1-7, while the second caters to all ages.

Expert buyers from QBD Books’ children’s, fiction, and schools departments will curate specialised booklists, helping people of all ages find their next great read.

David Curd, CEO, of the MS Readathon, explains why QBD Books was selected as this year’s official partner, “The MS Readathon has been inspiring kids to read more for 47 years, and this August, we’re thrilled to partner with QBD Books—a bookseller with a nationwide presence and a real passion for getting kids excited about reading. It’s a natural collaboration between one of Australia’s longest-running reading fundraisers and a bookseller committed to sparking young imaginations. With seven million Australians living with a neurological condition, it means that everyone knows someone with a neurological condition. That means every family, kitchen, every home, every staff room, every school, every community group is impacted by these long-term conditions.”

The MS Readathon has been inspiring Australians to pick up a book and read for a cause since its inception in 1978.