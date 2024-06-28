Lizzie Young To Take Over As CEO Of Commercial Radio & Audio

Lizzie Young has confirmed to B&T that she will be the next CEO of Commercial Radio & Audio (CRA).

Ford Ennals resigned in April after serving two years. Young will replace her in this role on August 7th.

Before leaving this year, Young held the positions of APAC CEO and global growth officer at social agency WeAre8. She also spent 12 years at Nine, serving as MD for local markets, group marketing, and commercial partnerships.

Young has a wealth of experience in the audio industry, with over ten years spent in roles including commercial programming controller and head of agency sales at GWR Radio/GCap (now Global Radio) in the UK. She also contributed significantly during her four-year tenure at Austereo in Brisbane and Sydney, focusing on promotions, marketing, and integration.