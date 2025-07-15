NewsletterTV Ratings

TV Ratings (14/07/2025): ACA Corruption Scandal Draws Big Viewership, But Audiences Reject Parental Advice

2 Min Read

A Current Affair raked in the crowds last night with a total TV national reach of 1,717,000 and a national average of 1,186,000 – placing it in third overall.

The program caught up with whistleblower Adele Graham who has previously exposed alleged corruption within Transport for NSW. After speaking with ACA last month, Graham has reportedly been vindicated after shocking new details emerged at an Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) hearing.

Graham claimed to have witnessed over $110 million in corrupt dealings within the department. Her allegations were initially met with scepticism, but the recent proceedings have dramatically substantiated her claims.

The ICAC hearing heard extraordinary testimony from Jason Chellew, the founder of a road safety company implicated in the scandal. Chellew described covert operations involving cryptocurrency wallets, cash drops at McDonald’s, and even the hiring of hitmen. Meanwhile, an arrest warrant has been issued for Ibrahim Helmy, Graham’s former manager, who vanished just days before he was due to speak with investigators.

While the inquiry kept all eyes fixed to the screen, the numbers dropped off dramatically when the programming switched to Parental Guidance. The program started out with a reach of 1,746,000 but only held an average of 640,000.

Aimee Edwards is a journalist at B&T, reporting across media, advertising, and the broader cultural forces shaping both. Her reporting covers the worlds of sport, politics, and entertainment, with a particular focus on how marketing intersects with cultural influence and social impact. Aimee is also a self-published author with a passion for storytelling around mental health, DE&I, sport, and the environment. Prior to joining B&T, she worked as a media researcher, leading projects on media trends and gender representation—most notably a deep dive into the visibility of female voices in sports media. 

