Paul Sigaloff To Leave oOh!media

oOh!media’s chief revenue and growth officer, Paul Sigaloff, will depart the company at the end of the year.

Sigaloff joined oOh! two years ago following a successful tenure at Yahoo. He was instrumental in driving the company’s digital-first strategy, significantly advancing oOh!’s programmatic capabilities and strengthening oOh!’s digital network advertising offering.

Cathy O’Connor, CEO, oOh!media, said: “Paul joined us at a pivotal time as we accelerated our digital-first transformation. Under his leadership, oOh! has grown its programmatic revenue from a 5% market share to 26%. His contributions have driven remarkable success across our new Premium Sydney network, with sell-out months and high demand for assets like Sydney Metro and Martin Place.”

“In the interim I’ve asked Mark Fairhurst who recently joined us in an advisory position to step into the acting chief revenue officer role while we conduct a search. Mark brings deep experience in Out of Home sales and will focus on maximising revenue during this transition as we continue building momentum for 2025,” said O’Connor. “We thank Paul for his contribution to our business and wish him the very best for the future.”

Sigaloff added: “This is a bittersweet moment for me. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed working with the talented team at oOh! and partnering with our incredible clients. I feel this is the right time to step away from this role and start a new chapter in 2025.”