Initiative’s Fein, Geer, Colter To Depart For Accenture Song

Three of Initiative’s leaders, including CEO Melissa Fein, are set to leave the agency to lead media at Accenture Song. The trio will still work at Initiative in the short-term as the agency looks for successors.

Lead image: Initiative CEO Melissa Fein.

Along with Fein, the agency’s chief strategy and product officer Chris Colter and managing director Sam Geer are all set to make the switch in a triple swoop.

The bombshell news would see the trio abandon one of the country’s most successful media agencies to join the sprawling Accenture Song team and lead its foray into the media side of the agency world.

This isn’t the first time that Initiative and Accenture Song have become connected, however. Back in 2022, the agencies worked together to try and land the full-service account for Coles.

Fein and Accenture Song ANZ president Mark Green confirmed the moves to B&T.

At Accenture Song, the trio will join former Essence ANZ managing director James Graver, who set up the consultancy’s media planning and buying practice in 2022.

The trio’s signing will be viewed as a major coup for Green and his plans to turn Accenture Song into a full-service consultancy across the breadth of marketing, advertising and media services.

Since joining Initiative Australia in 2017, Fein has led the agency to become one of the most awarded and rapidly growing media shops in the country.

In 2023, Initiative had a bumper year, claiming the second most media account wins. It was recently chosen as Campaign’s Global Agency of the Year, and in 2022 claimed the B&T Awards Media Agency of the Year. On a personal level, Fein won the coveted Woman of the Year at B&T Women in Media Awards (see below) – one of the top accolades in the industry.

Last year, the MFA board member also won CEO of the Year Award in the $20m–$100m category at the prestigious CEO Magazine Awards.

Geer and Colter are widely regarded as some of the sharpest strategists and media thinkers in the Australian market.

The trio’s departure leave a sizeable hole for IPG Mediabrands boss Mark Coad to fill. B&T understands that Coad confirmed the departure to Initiative staff late this afternoon.

Reporting by Arvind Hickman and Tom Fogden