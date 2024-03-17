Darren Wick Explains Absence As He Departs From Nine: “I’m Tired & Need A Rest”

Nine’s news and current affairs director, Darren Wick, has announced he will leave the network after 29 years. The revelation follows weeks of speculation after he was absent from Nine headquarters.

Wicks is responsible for all of Channel Nine’s news output, which includes A Current Affair, 60 Minutes, Today, Today Extra and Weekend Today.

In an email to staff, Wicks said: “Dear Colleagues, I would like to share some news about myself with you. I am stepping down as the national director of news and current affairs and leaving Nine. This is my 13th year in that position and my 29th year at the Network. It’s been a privilege to work alongside such talented, inspirational and supportive people”.

He went on to explain his absence over the previous few weeks:

“Some of you are aware that I have taken a few weeks off to think about my future. And after many long beach walks and even longer conversations, I know in my heart that this is the right time for me to step down and leave NINE”. “I don’t want to use the word “retiring” because I don’t know how to sit idle. But I am going to take a very long break from what has been four decades of working as a journalist. I’m tired and need a rest”. “There are so many great memories for me here at NINE and so many wonderful people who I would like to thank. And because that list is ridiculously long, I won’t do it in this email but I will get to everyone eventually”. Nine’s director of television Michael Healy thanked Wick for his contribution to the network, adding that “there will be further announcements from the business about Wickie’s replacement and process going forward”. “Wickie has had an enormous impact over that time, as producer, EP of Today Show, EP at ACA and then to head up a news division at a time of great transformation,” he said. “As always in News there are tremendous ups and downs, wins and challenges and Wickie has seen more than most”. “For now I’ll continue to work closely with the news caff teams, and I look forward to continuing to build on the momentum of outstanding performance across the board as announced today in our first quarter media release”.