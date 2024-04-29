Seven West Media Secures New Director Of News & Current Affairs

Seven West Media (SWM) today announced the appointment of Anthony De Ceglie as director of news and current affairs and editor-in-chief at Seven West Media.

De Ceglie is currently editor-in-chief of The West Australian, The Sunday Times, PerthNow and its suburban newspapers, 19 regional newspapers and SWM’s recently launched The Nightly digital newspaper. He has been with SWM since early 2019, based in Perth. Before SWM, De Ceglie spent more than 11 years in various roles at News Corp Australia.

In his new role, De Ceglie will be responsible for Australia’s most-watched News and Public Affairs programs including 7NEWS, Sunrise, The Morning Show and 7NEWS Spotlight, as well as 7NEWS.com.au.

De Ceglie will commence in the role on 30 April 2024 and will be based in Sydney.

De Ceglie’s appointment follows the decision by current Seven Network director of news and public affairs, Craig McPherson, to step down.

McPherson played a pivotal role in leading Seven’s News and Public Affairs offering over two stints at Seven, including a long period of success helming Today Tonight. He has overseen many consecutive years of audience leadership for Sunrise and The Morning Show.

Under his leadership, 7NEWS has been the most-watched news service nationally since 2015 and in the capital cities since 2016. During COVID, Mr McPherson ensured that Seven’s News and Public Affairs continued to provide essential news services to all Australians.

“Anthony brings a compelling vision to the Director of News and Current Affairs and Editor-in-Chief of Seven West Media role. His absolute focus on news gathering and storytelling will underpin his approach, while his knowledge of digital and his innovative mindset will be just what SWM needs as we continue to build a better media business,” said SWM managing director and chief executive officer, Jeff Howard.

“This appointment reflects our ambition to think differently about the future of media in Australia. I look forward to working with Anthony in his new role”.

“Craig has been one of Australia’s preeminent news leaders and we wish him all the best for the future,” he said.

“It’s an absolute privilege and honour to step into one of the most important roles in news in the country, and to do such at such a pivotal and important time for our industry. I can’t wait to work with the many, many brilliant creative people across the network who put all our products to air,” said De Ceglie.

McPherson thanked Seven West Media Chairman Kerry Stokes AC, CEOs past and present, and all the staff for their unwavering support during his tenure. “It’s a decision I have been considering for a while and believe now is a good time for all to have a fresh start,” he said.

“To the hundreds of staff who represent the 7NEWS brand across Australia and the globe, you bring it all to our viewers’ homes every day and night”.

“To the phenomenal News Directors in every market and the leaders of Sunrise, The Morning Show and our Digital team, you are central to why we have been and remain Australia’s #1 news for the past nine years,” McPherson said.

“As for me, I’ll be taking a long break to spend time with all my family and wish everyone at the network continued success”.

De Ceglie’s successor at The West Australian and related products will be announced in due course. To support Mr De Ceglie’s transition to his new role, Chris Dore, former editor-in-chief of The Australian, has been appointed to the role of acting editor of The West Australian and other West Australian newspapers titles. Mr Dore will continue to write for The Nightly.